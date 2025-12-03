Trend Dot Indicator MT5 – Detailed Description

(Professional-grade non-repainting trend reversal indicator with integrated volume sentiment dashboard)

The Trend Dot Indicator MT5 is a powerful, all-in-one trend-following and reversal-detection tool designed specifically for MetaTrader 5. It combines a highly responsive Trend Step Regression (TSR) channel, intelligent ADX trend-strength filtering, and a real-time volume sentiment analysis dashboard that shows institutional buying/selling pressure.

This indicator was created for traders who want clear, high-probability reversal signals without the excessive noise and repainting typical of many trend indicators.

Core Features

1. Trend Step Regression (TSR) Line & Dots

Displays a dynamic regression channel that tightly follows price action.

Uses an acceleration factor with superior smoothing and reduced lag.

The line changes color instantly: Blue = Uptrend Red = Downtrend

Small colored dots (wingdings 159) are plotted directly on the TSR line for better visual clarity and to highlight extreme points.

2. High-Probability Reversal Signals

Generates BUY and SELL signals only when: A confirmed trend reversal occurs in the TSR The previous trend lasted at least X bars (default 4) → avoids whipsaws ADX > threshold (default 25) → confirms strong trending conditions Price actually breaks the TSR level (confirms momentum shift)

and signals only when: Signals appear as yellow "BUY" or "SELL" text labels directly on the chart with perfect positioning.

or text labels directly on the chart with perfect positioning. Two hidden buffers (index 4 = Buy, index 5 = Sell) allow seamless integration with Expert Advisors (EAs).

3. Smart ADX Filter

Uses the standard Average Directional Index (ADX) with customizable period (default 14).

Signals are completely blocked in sideways/choppy markets when ADX ≤ threshold.

Ensures you only trade during real trending phases.

4. Real-Time Volume Sentiment Dashboard (Lower Right Corner)

Calculates true buying vs selling pressure over the last N bars (default 14) using tick volume weighted by price action within each candle:

Volume Signal Condition Meaning Trend: Strong Buy Buy ≥ 62% Heavy buying pressure Trend Max UP Buy ≥ 65% Possible exhaustion (overbought) Trend change soon Buy or Sell ≥ 70% Extreme → high chance of reversal soon Trend: Buy Buy ≥ 55% Moderate bullish sentiment Trend: Sell / Strong Sell / Max Down Symmetric for bearish side Neutral 45–55% range No clear bias

Displays live percentages: e.g., "Buy = 68.4% Up", "Sell = 31.6% Dn"

Fully customizable refresh rate (from every tick to every hour)

5. Main Information Dashboard (Top-Left Corner)

Clean, professional panel showing:

Indicator name

Current symbol + timeframe

Last generated signal (BUY/SELL/None) with color coding

Current spread in pips (real-time)

Current volume sentiment summary

6. Full Alert System

Pop-up alerts

Push notifications to mobile MT5 app

Email notifications All include symbol, timeframe, price, and direction.

Key Advantages Over Standard Indicators

Feature Trend Dot Indicator Classic Parabolic SAR SuperTrend Repainting No Yes (repaints heavily) Sometimes Lag Very low High Moderate ADX filtering Yes No Rarely Volume sentiment Real-time dashboard No No Visual clarity Colored line + dots + labels Dots only Single line EA-ready signal buffers Yes (buffers 4 & 5) No Sometimes Dashboard & alerts Full suite Basic Minimal

Recommended Settings (Tested & Optimized)

Parameter Recommended Value Notes TSR Step 0.02 Default – good balance TSR Maximum 0.2 Prevents over-acceleration Min Bars in Trend for Signal 4–6 4 for aggressive, 6 for conservative ADX Period 14 Standard ADX Threshold 23–27 25 is excellent middle ground Volume Period 14–20 14 is most responsive Signal Offset 0.0004–0.0010 Adjust per symbol (e.g., 4 pips on EURUSD)

Who This Indicator Is For

Scalpers and day traders looking for precise entries

Swing traders wanting confirmation of trend changes

EA developers needing reliable non-repainting signal buffers

Traders who hate false breakouts and repainting indicators

Final Verdict

The Trend Dot Indicator MT5 is one of the most complete and professional free/paid trend reversal indicators available for MetaTrader 5 in 2025. It eliminates the biggest flaws of traditional tools (repainting, lag, noise) while adding institutional-grade volume sentiment analysis and full automation compatibility.

If you trade trends and hate getting faked out — this indicator will quickly become one of your main weapons.

Copyright © 2025 Marco Engstermann – All rights reserved. Compatible with MT5 Build 3000+ Non-repainting • EA-friendly • Multi-timeframe • Fully customizable











