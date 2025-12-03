Trend Dot Indicator MT5 – Detailed Description
(Professional-grade non-repainting trend reversal indicator with integrated volume sentiment dashboard)
The Trend Dot Indicator MT5 is a powerful, all-in-one trend-following and reversal-detection tool designed specifically for MetaTrader 5. It combines a highly responsive Trend Step Regression (TSR) channel, intelligent ADX trend-strength filtering, and a real-time volume sentiment analysis dashboard that shows institutional buying/selling pressure.
This indicator was created for traders who want clear, high-probability reversal signals without the excessive noise and repainting typical of many trend indicators.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157282?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indicator+New+Rating006
Core Features
1. Trend Step Regression (TSR) Line & Dots
- Displays a dynamic regression channel that tightly follows price action.
- Uses an acceleration factor with superior smoothing and reduced lag.
- The line changes color instantly: Blue = Uptrend Red = Downtrend
- Small colored dots (wingdings 159) are plotted directly on the TSR line for better visual clarity and to highlight extreme points.
2. High-Probability Reversal Signals
- Generates BUY and SELL signals only when:
- A confirmed trend reversal occurs in the TSR
- The previous trend lasted at least X bars (default 4) → avoids whipsaws
- ADX > threshold (default 25) → confirms strong trending conditions
- Price actually breaks the TSR level (confirms momentum shift)
- Signals appear as yellow "BUY" or "SELL" text labels directly on the chart with perfect positioning.
- Two hidden buffers (index 4 = Buy, index 5 = Sell) allow seamless integration with Expert Advisors (EAs).
3. Smart ADX Filter
- Uses the standard Average Directional Index (ADX) with customizable period (default 14).
- Signals are completely blocked in sideways/choppy markets when ADX ≤ threshold.
- Ensures you only trade during real trending phases.
4. Real-Time Volume Sentiment Dashboard (Lower Right Corner)
Calculates true buying vs selling pressure over the last N bars (default 14) using tick volume weighted by price action within each candle:
|Volume Signal
|Condition
|Meaning
|Trend: Strong Buy
|Buy ≥ 62%
|Heavy buying pressure
|Trend Max UP
|Buy ≥ 65%
|Possible exhaustion (overbought)
|Trend change soon
|Buy or Sell ≥ 70%
|Extreme → high chance of reversal soon
|Trend: Buy
|Buy ≥ 55%
|Moderate bullish sentiment
|Trend: Sell / Strong Sell / Max Down
|Symmetric for bearish side
|Neutral
|45–55% range
|No clear bias
- Displays live percentages: e.g., "Buy = 68.4% Up", "Sell = 31.6% Dn"
- Fully customizable refresh rate (from every tick to every hour)
5. Main Information Dashboard (Top-Left Corner)
Clean, professional panel showing:
- Indicator name
- Current symbol + timeframe
- Last generated signal (BUY/SELL/None) with color coding
- Current spread in pips (real-time)
- Current volume sentiment summary
6. Full Alert System
- Pop-up alerts
- Push notifications to mobile MT5 app
- Email notifications All include symbol, timeframe, price, and direction.
Key Advantages Over Standard Indicators
|Feature
|Trend Dot Indicator
|Classic Parabolic SAR
|SuperTrend
|Repainting
|No
|Yes (repaints heavily)
|Sometimes
|Lag
|Very low
|High
|Moderate
|ADX filtering
|Yes
|No
|Rarely
|Volume sentiment
|Real-time dashboard
|No
|No
|Visual clarity
|Colored line + dots + labels
|Dots only
|Single line
|EA-ready signal buffers
|Yes (buffers 4 & 5)
|No
|Sometimes
|Dashboard & alerts
|Full suite
|Basic
|Minimal
Recommended Settings (Tested & Optimized)
|Parameter
|Recommended Value
|Notes
|TSR Step
|0.02
|Default – good balance
|TSR Maximum
|0.2
|Prevents over-acceleration
|Min Bars in Trend for Signal
|4–6
|4 for aggressive, 6 for conservative
|ADX Period
|14
|Standard
|ADX Threshold
|23–27
|25 is excellent middle ground
|Volume Period
|14–20
|14 is most responsive
|Signal Offset
|0.0004–0.0010
|Adjust per symbol (e.g., 4 pips on EURUSD)
Who This Indicator Is For
- Scalpers and day traders looking for precise entries
- Swing traders wanting confirmation of trend changes
- EA developers needing reliable non-repainting signal buffers
- Traders who hate false breakouts and repainting indicators
Final Verdict
The Trend Dot Indicator MT5 is one of the most complete and professional free/paid trend reversal indicators available for MetaTrader 5 in 2025. It eliminates the biggest flaws of traditional tools (repainting, lag, noise) while adding institutional-grade volume sentiment analysis and full automation compatibility.
If you trade trends and hate getting faked out — this indicator will quickly become one of your main weapons.
