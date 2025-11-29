USER GUIDE - AZ Trade Recovery EA

USER GUIDE



1. What is the Zone Recovery Hedging Mechanism

Imagine using a trading system that’s built not to lose — a strategy designed to recover every losing trade and close in profit. Sounds impossible? Not anymore.

The AZ Trade Recovery Assistant introduces an advanced Zone Recovery Hedging Mechanism (ZRH) — a smart, automated approach that turns potential drawdowns into profit. This strategy is based on a professional-grade hedging technique known as the Zone Recovery Algorithm or the Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy.

Unlike traditional trading where a Stop Loss locks in a loss, this system uses counter-trades (hedging) to neutralize the drawdown and shift the overall result back into profit. The assistant opens opposite-direction trades with adjusted lot sizes whenever the price moves against your initial position, creating a recovery zone where both sides of the market can lead to a profitable outcome.

⚙️ How the Recovery Mechanism Works



Let’s look at a simple example:

You open a Buy trade (0.01 lot) with a Take Profit = 300 points and a Recovery Gap = 200 points .

Instead of placing a Stop Loss, the assistant sets a Sell pending order 200 points below your entry to hedge the position if price moves down.





Now two outcomes are possible:

Price Moves Up → The Take Profit is reached, and the trade closes in profit.

Price Moves Down → The pending Sell order activates (hedge position opens). A new Take Profit level is calculated for both trades, ensuring that when price returns within the recovery zone, both positions close with a combined profit.





This process continues automatically with each change in market direction — building a chain of hedged trades that collectively close only when the total result is positive.

💡 Why It Works

The Zone Recovery system replaces Stop Losses with dynamic hedging logic. Instead of taking a fixed loss, the assistant manages the exposure intelligently using lot multipliers and recovery distance calculations. Once price reaches either side of the defined zone, all trades are closed together in net profit — regardless of whether the market went up or down.

This makes AZ Trade Recovery Assistant ideal for volatile or choppy markets, where direction is uncertain but movement is guaranteed.

🌟 Key Benefits

Always targets profit — no Stop Loss required.

Converts losing trades into profitable outcomes automatically.

Uses an advanced hedging algorithm (not simple martingale).

Includes built-in trade management: Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Break Even functions.

Optimized for low-spread, low-slippage brokers.





⚠️ Important Notes for Best Results

Avoid sideways or flat markets — use during active trading sessions.

Choose a trending or volatile market for the initial trade.

Set recovery distance and lot sizes carefully to prevent margin exhaustion.

Use a broker that supports hedging and offers tight spreads.

Always test your configuration in the Strategy Tester before going live.