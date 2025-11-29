USER GUIDE - AZ Trade Recovery EA

USER GUIDE
1. What is the Zone Recovery Hedging Mechanism
Imagine using a trading system that’s built not to lose — a strategy designed to recover every losing trade and close in profit. Sounds impossible? Not anymore.
The AZ Trade Recovery Assistant introduces an advanced Zone Recovery Hedging Mechanism (ZRH) — a smart, automated approach that turns potential drawdowns into profit. This strategy is based on a professional-grade hedging technique known as the Zone Recovery Algorithm or the Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy.
Unlike traditional trading where a Stop Loss locks in a loss, this system uses counter-trades (hedging) to neutralize the drawdown and shift the overall result back into profit. The assistant opens opposite-direction trades with adjusted lot sizes whenever the price moves against your initial position, creating a recovery zone where both sides of the market can lead to a profitable outcome.
⚙️ How the Recovery Mechanism Works
Let’s look at a simple example:
- You open a Buy trade (0.01 lot) with a Take Profit = 300 points and a Recovery Gap = 200 points.
- Instead of placing a Stop Loss, the assistant sets a Sell pending order 200 points below your entry to hedge the position if price moves down.
Now two outcomes are possible:
- Price Moves Up → The Take Profit is reached, and the trade closes in profit.
- Price Moves Down → The pending Sell order activates (hedge position opens). A new Take Profit level is calculated for both trades, ensuring that when price returns within the recovery zone, both positions close with a combined profit.
This process continues automatically with each change in market direction — building a chain of hedged trades that collectively close only when the total result is positive.
💡 Why It Works
The Zone Recovery system replaces Stop Losses with dynamic hedging logic. Instead of taking a fixed loss, the assistant manages the exposure intelligently using lot multipliers and recovery distance calculations. Once price reaches either side of the defined zone, all trades are closed together in net profit — regardless of whether the market went up or down.
This makes AZ Trade Recovery Assistant ideal for volatile or choppy markets, where direction is uncertain but movement is guaranteed.
🌟 Key Benefits
- Always targets profit — no Stop Loss required.
- Converts losing trades into profitable outcomes automatically.
- Uses an advanced hedging algorithm (not simple martingale).
- Includes built-in trade management: Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Break Even functions.
- Optimized for low-spread, low-slippage brokers.
⚠️ Important Notes for Best Results
- Avoid sideways or flat markets — use during active trading sessions.
- Choose a trending or volatile market for the initial trade.
- Set recovery distance and lot sizes carefully to prevent margin exhaustion.
- Use a broker that supports hedging and offers tight spreads.
- Always test your configuration in the Strategy Tester before going live.
2. Key Definitions
Understanding these key terms will help you operate the AZ Trade Recovery Assistant more efficiently and make sense of how the recovery logic functions during a trading cycle.
🟩 Initial Trade
The initial trade is the very first order placed by the trader or through the panel. Its outcome — profit or loss — determines whether the Zone Recovery Hedging mechanism will be activated. Until recovery begins, this phase is referred to as the Initial Mode.
🟦 Grid Trade
If Grid Trading is enabled and the initial position moves into loss, the assistant will first attempt to compensate using a series of grid orders placed at predefined intervals. If this grid sequence cannot recover the drawdown, the system will automatically transition to the Zone Recovery phase to restore profitability.
🟧 Hedge Trade
A Hedge Trade (also called a Recovery Trade) is an opposite-direction order opened by the assistant to neutralize the loss from an existing position. For example, if there is an open BUY, the system places a SELL at a calculated distance and with an adjusted lot size to create a recovery zone.
🟨 Hedge Mode
Once the first recovery (hedge) order is triggered, the assistant switches to Hedge Mode. In this mode, all subsequent calculations — including recovery distance, lot sizing, and combined Take Profit — are controlled by the Zone Recovery algorithm.
🟪 Cycle
A Cycle refers to one complete trading sequence consisting of the initial trade, any grid trades, and the hedge (recovery) trades. Each cycle ends only when all open positions are closed together in net profit, completing the recovery process.
1. INITIAL TRADE TYPE
This section controls the on-chart trading panel, which allows you to manually open and manage trades directly from your chart. Each position opened from this panel is treated as an Initial Trade. If you open multiple initial trades, the EA will automatically manage each trade’s Grid and Recovery (Hedging) process independently, ensuring every trade cycle operates separately.