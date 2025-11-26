XAUUSD Quick Update

Real Talk (26 Nov 2025)

Hey guys, here’s what I’m seeing on gold right now – no fluff, just what the charts are actually saying. Right now I’m leaning short-term bullish, but I’m definitely keeping an eye on possible retracements. RSI on H1 and H4 is getting close to overbought, so I’m not chasing price blindly to the moon. I want to see price come back and respect the levels we broke earlier before I add anything.

What I’m doing:

waiting for pullbacks to key zones, then buying only if I get a clean bounce with confirmation. Stops stay tight, especially on any counter-trend plays.

Order blocks / demand zones I’m watching:

4156.60 (M5 low), 4158.03 (SMA100 on M1), 4146.86 (M15 EMA100). These are the spots where buyers stepped in hard before – if price respects them again, that’s where I’ll look to get long.

Pullback targets:

same levels above – 4156.60, 4158.03, 4146.86. They line up with previous swing lows and moving averages, so good chance of support.

Pivot points:

can’t calculate exact ones without yesterday’s high/low/close, but just use the previous day’s range – nothing fancy.

Liquidity grabs:

keep an eye above 4169.29. A fake breakout and rejection there would be a nice short setup. Below, liquidity sits around the swing lows I mentioned.

Bigger picture (ICT style):

we’re clearly above the higher-timeframe EMAs and SMAs, so the trend is still up. Look for fair value gaps to get filled and order blocks to hold.

Recent pattern: looks like continuation for now, but the overbought RSI on higher timeframes says stay patient.









Key levels right now Resistance:

4167.38, 4167.72, 4168.63, 4168.70, 4168.97, 4169.29 Support: 4156.60, 4158.03, 4146.86, 4134.75 These matter because resistance is where sellers can show up, support is where buyers usually defend. Simple.

Start of the week bias: still bullish on momentum, but retracement risk is real – don’t get married to longs up here.





Buy or sell? I’m looking for buys on dips to the support zones I listed, but only with confirmation. Selling only if we clearly break and close below support with bearish follow-through. Right now, waiting is the smart play.

Golden points

Price floating clean above the important EMAs/SMAs on H1-M15-M5 → bullish structure intact 4169.29 is the big liquidity magnet above us Be patient, wait for your setup, and trade smart. Trading is always your own responsibility – no one else’s. That’s it from me today. Catch you on the charts.

