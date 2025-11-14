Range Breakout Beast Mt5 – Product Handbook

Version: v1.0 (Draft) • Updated: Oct 28, 2025 • Platform: MetaTrader 5
Author: [Igor/Widiger] • Support: [https://www.mql5.com/en/users/deinschanz]
1) Overview
Range Breakout Beast MT5 is a fully automated EA for breakouts from consolidation ranges, featuring comprehensive filters (range, volatility, news, RSI), adaptive time/range rules, and robust risk/position management (SL/TP, breakeven, trailing, partials). No Martingale, no grid.
⚠️ Risk Warning: Trading leveraged products carries significant risk. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Always test in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before going live.
2) Quick Start
-
Timeframe & Symbol: e.g., EURUSD M15.
-
Time window: Set RangeStartHour/Min → RangeEndHour/Min (broker time).
-
Strategy: Use typeStrategy = strategy_ausbruch (Breakout) by default.
-
Entry: Configure TypeBuffer = trading_candle_close , BufferPoints , CloseTF , and RequireFullBody .
-
Stops/Targets: Choose sltype and tptype (points/percent/range/factor).
-
Protection: Enable Broker‑Protection, News Filter, Challenge/Risk limits as needed.
-
Test & Deploy: Validate in the Strategy Tester → start small on live.
3) Inputs by Group
Tables list Name, Default, Type/Values, and a short Description. Times refer to broker time unless stated otherwise.
3.1 General
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|MagicNumber
|15745
|Number
|Unique ID per chart/instance.
3.2 Strategy Filter
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|typeStrategy
|strategy_ausbruch
|startegy_auto / strategy_ausbruch / strategy_retest
|Automatic, Breakout, or Retest mode.
|AutoStrategy_ATR_Threshold
|0.62
|Double
|ATR‑ratio threshold for Automatic mode.
|AutoStrategy_Pct_Threshold
|0.42
|Double
|Percent threshold for Automatic mode.
|RetestCounter
|1
|Integer
|Allowed number of retests (when Auto/Retest is enabled).
|HysteresisPoints
|5
|Points
|Hysteresis buffer to avoid choppy re‑triggers.
|MinBodyPoints
|3
|Points
|Minimum candle body size.
Timeframe for range calculation
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|TimeframeRangeCalc
|PERIOD_M1
|ENUM_TIMEFRAMES
|TF used to compute the internal range.
Position filter
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|PosSelected
|all_trade
|long_trade / short_trade / all_trade / automatic_trade
|Directional lock or adaptive.
Adaptive trend filter
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|UseAutoTrendTF
|false
|Bool
|Choose TF automatically?
|TrendTF_Override
|PERIOD_M15
|ENUM_TIMEFRAMES
|Manual TF if auto is off.
|SwingDepthOverride
|3
|Integer
|Bars left/right to confirm swings (3 = classic).
|LookbackOverride
|200
|Integer
|Bars to scan for swing points.
3.3 Entry & Confirmation
Entry logic
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|TypeBuffer
|trading_candle_close
|trading_ohne_use / trading_mit_buffer / trading_candle_close
|Enter without buffer, with points buffer, or on candle close.
|BufferPoints
|20
|Points
|Distance above/below range level.
Candle‑close confirmation
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|CloseTF
|PERIOD_M5
|ENUM_TIMEFRAMES
|TF of the confirmation candle.
|RequireFullBody
|true
|Bool
|Require a full body close.
|TolerancePts
|5
|Points
|Tolerance (for borderline closes).
3.4 Broker Protection
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|UseBrokerProtection
|broker_schutz_on
|on/off
|Adds delay/randomization around orders.
|MinDelayMs
|50
|ms
|Minimum delay.
|MaxDelayMs
|300
|ms
|Maximum delay.
|SlTpRandomPips
|0.3
|Pips
|Random deviation on SL/TP (anti‑hunting).
3.5 Prop/Challenge (FTMO‑style)
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|ChallengeType
|challenge_off
|off/on
|Enable challenge protection.
|MaxDailyLoss
|−500.0
|Money
|Daily loss limit ($/€).
|MaxTotalLoss
|−1000.0
|Money
|Overall loss limit ($/€).
|ProfitTarget
|1000.0
|Money
|Challenge profit target ($/€).
|StartBalance
|10000.0
|Money
|Initial capital.
|MinTradeDays
|4
|Days
|Minimum trading days.
Comments/Logs
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|ComentType
|comentar_all
|off/chart/expert/both
|Output on chart, Experts tab, or both.
3.6 News Filter & Visualization
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|MinutesBeforeNews
|3
|Minutes
|Pause X minutes before news.
|MinutesAfterNews
|3
|Minutes
|Pause X minutes after news.
|FilterImportance
|NEWS_NONE
|none/low/medium/high
|Importance threshold.
|ShowNewsLines
|linien_on
|on/off
|Show vertical news lines.
|NewsLineColor
|clrRed
|Color
|Line color.
|NewsLineStyle
|STYLE_DOT
|Style
|Solid/dotted/dashed.
|NewsLineWidth
|2
|Pixels
|Line width.
|ShowNewsBlocks
|rechteck_on
|on/off
|Show time blocks (rectangles).
|BlockColor
|clrLightSalmon
|Color
|Block color.
|BlockTransparency
|70
|0–255
|Block transparency.
3.7 Range Filter (incl. Adaptive)
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|rangetype
|range_in_off
|off/points/percent
|Validate range by points or percent.
|MinPoints
|500
|Points
|Minimum range size (points).
|MinProcent
|0.10
|%
|Minimum range size in percent.
|MaxPoints
|1000
|Points
|Maximum range size (points).
|MaxProcent
|0.50
|%
|Maximum range size in percent.
|UseAdaptive
|false
|Bool
|Enable adaptive learning mode.
|MinProcent_Base
|0.16
|%
|Starting value for min‑range.
|MaxProcent_Base
|0.40
|%
|Starting value for max‑range.
|MinProcent_Min/Max
|0.08 / 0.24
|%
|Hard floor/ceiling for min‑range.
|MaxProcent_Min/Max
|0.28 / 0.50
|%
|Hard floor/ceiling for max‑range.
|Step_MinProcent
|0.02
|%
|Step size for min‑range.
|Step_MaxProcent
|0.04
|%
|Step size for max‑range.
3.8 Volatility / RSI Filters
ATR volatility test
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|typeVola
|atr_vola_off
|off/on
|Enforce minimum volatility via ATR.
|InpATRPeriod
|14
|Period
|ATR period.
|InpATRThreshold
|1.3
|%
|Minimum volatility in percent.
|InpLookback
|1
|Bars
|Bars retrieved for ATR (1 suffices).
|InpATRTF
|PERIOD_D1
|ENUM_TIMEFRAMES
|Timeframe used for ATR check.
RSI filter
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|UseRSIFilter
|RSI_MODE_OFF
|off/on
|Enable RSI filter.
|RSI_Period
|14
|Period
|RSI period.
|RSI_LowerLevel
|30.0
|Level
|Below: no shorts.
|RSI_UpperLevel
|70.0
|Level
|Above: no longs.
|RSI_TF
|PERIOD_M5
|ENUM_TIMEFRAMES
|TF for RSI.
3.9 Risk & Position Sizing
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|volumetype
|money_volume
|procent_volume / money_volume / fixed_volume
|Position sizing by % risk, money, or fixed lots.
|RiskProzent
|0.5
|%
|Risk per trade (percent mode).
|RiskMoney
|50
|Money
|Risk per trade (money mode).
|Lots
|0.01
|Lots
|Fixed lot size (fixed mode or when risk=0).
Take Profit
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|tptype
|tp_mode_off
|off/points/factor/percent
|TP calculation mode.
|TPpoints
|600
|Points
|Fixed TP in points.
|TPFactor
|9
|Factor
|TP by factor (R:R‑like).
|TPProcent
|1.5
|%
|TP in percent.
Stop Loss
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|sltype
|sl_range
|off/points/percent/range
|SL calculation; range = beyond the range.
|SLpoints
|500
|Points
|Fixed SL in points.
|SLProcent
|50
|%
|SL in percent.
Weekly/Monthly Risk Manager
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|typeRiskOnOff
|RISK_WEEK_MONTH_OFF
|on/off
|Enable weekly/monthly risk cap.
|UseWeek
|RISK_WEEK_MODE
|week/month
|Reference period.
|UsePercent
|RISK_MONEY_MODE
|percent/money
|Unit for limits.
|WeeklyRiskPercent
|1.5
|%
|Weekly cap in percent.
|MonthlyRiskPercent
|4.5
|%
|Monthly cap in percent.
|WeeklyRiskMoney
|150.0
|Money
|Weekly cap ($/€).
|MonthlyRiskMoney
|450.0
|Money
|Monthly cap ($/€).
Adaptive Range & Time (equity‑based)
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|LossStreakTrigger
|2
|Trades
|Tighten after X consecutive losses.
|DD_TriggerPct
|2.0
|%
|Tighten after X% drawdown.
|CooldownDays
|2
|Days
|Minimum interval between adjustments.
|WinStreakRelief
|2
|Trades
|Loosen after X consecutive wins.
|NewHighReliefPct
|1.0
|%
|Loosen after new equity high ≥ X%.
|PauseLossOnOff
|false
|Bool
|Pause trading after a losing day?
|PauseLossInDays
|1
|Days
|Pause length after loss day.
|PauseOnOff
|false
|Bool
|Pause after a winning day?
|PauseInDays
|1
|Days
|Pause length after win day.
|InpRM50_Enable
|true
|Bool
|Sell 50% if still in red after N candles.
|InpRM50_AfterBars
|6
|Candles
|Number of closed candles before check.
|InpRM50_MinLossPct
|0.20
|%
|Minimum loss (% of balance) to trigger.
|typeMoneyManagement
|MANAGEMENT_MODE_OFF
|off/percent_close/money_close
|Force close at threshold.
|ManagementProcent
|3
|%
|Close when profit reaches +X%.
|ManagementMoney
|300
|Money
|Close when profit reaches +X $/€.
Close‑positions & Daily‑levels guards
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|TypeCloseFilter
|close_pos_filter_off
|off/on
|Guard against adverse prior‑day levels.
|InpTouchTolerancePoints
|20
|Points
|Touch tolerance to yesterday’s level.
|InpMinDistanceToRangePoints
|200
|Points
|Min. distance Range↔Y‑High/Low.
|InpMaxDailyLookbackDays
|7
|Days
|Look back up to N calendar days.
|InpMaxDailyLevelDistancePoints
|600
|Points
|Max distance to current price (0=off).
|InpPickClosestDailyLevel
|true
|Bool
|Pick nearest level within last N days.
|InpHighMustBeAboveEntry
|true
|Bool
|BUY: High ≥ Entry (with tolerance).
|InpHighMustBeAboveRangeHigh
|false
|Bool
|BUY: High ≥ RangeHigh.
|InpLowMustBeBelowEntry
|true
|Bool
|SELL: Low ≤ Entry.
|InpLowMustBeBelowRangeLow
|false
|Bool
|SELL: Low ≤ RangeLow.
|InpAheadTolerancePoints
|10
|Points
|Tolerance for the above rules.
|InpSkipIfRangeNearYHigh
|true
|Bool
|Do not close longs if RangeHigh ≈ Y‑High.
|InpSkipIfRangeNearYLow
|true
|Bool
|Do not close shorts if RangeLow ≈ Y‑Low.
|InpRequireRangeReady
|true
|Bool
|Operate only when RangeHigh/Low are set.
|InpRequireCross
|true
|Bool
|Close only if the level was truly crossed.
3.10 Time Control (GMT/Offsets & Trading Hours)
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|UseGMTTimes
|false
|Bool
|Interpret range/trading times as GMT.
|AutoGMTOffset
|false
|Bool
|Auto‑detect server↔GMT offset.
|ManualGMTOffsetWinterH
|2
|Hours
|Manual winter offset.
|ManualGMTOffsetSummerH
|3
|Hours
|Manual summer offset.
|ManualIsSummerTime
|false
|Bool
|Toggle summer/winter (if Auto is off).
|ResetGmtDeltasOnInit
|false
|Bool
|Reset GMT deltas on init.
|TesterUseManualOffset
|true
|Bool
|Important: Force manual offset in tester.
|TesterGMTOffsetWinterH
|2
|Hours
|Tester winter offset.
|TesterGMTOffsetSummerH
|3
|Hours
|Tester summer offset.
Windows & trading style
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|RangeStartHour/Min
|3 / 0
|h/min
|Start of range measurement.
|RangeEndHour/Min
|6 / 0
|h/min
|End of range measurement.
|TradingArt
|day_trading
|day_trading/swing_trading
|Trading style.
|LimitOpenPosSym
|1
|Count
|Max open positions (mainly for swing).
|TradingEndHour/Min
|18 / 0
|h/min
|End of trading.
Adaptive times
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|UseAdaptiveTimes
|false
|Bool
|Adapt the time window based on equity.
|InpAutoAdaptiveTimesOnStress
|true
|Bool
|Tighten during stress (DD).
|InpAutoAdaptiveResetOnRelief
|true
|Bool
|Loosen on relief.
|RangeStartHour/Min_Base
|3 / 0
|h/min
|Base start time.
|RangeEndHour/Min_Base
|6 / 0
|h/min
|Base end time.
|TradingEndHour/Min_Base
|18 / 0
|h/min
|Base trading end.
|Step_TimeMinutes
|30
|Minutes
|Adjustment step.
|RangeStart_Min/MaxHour
|1 / 3
|Hours
|Bounds for start time.
|RangeEnd_Min/MaxHour
|4 / 7
|Hours
|Bounds for end time.
|TradingEnd_Min/MaxHour
|16 / 20
|Hours
|Bounds for trading end.
3.11 Breakeven & Trailing
Breakeven
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|brtype
|br_mode_off
|off/points/factor/percent
|Breakeven mode.
|BRpoints
|100
|Points
|Profit distance to move to BE.
|BRFactor
|2
|Factor
|BE at X× risk distance.
|BRProcent
|50
|%
|BE at X% profit.
|BRBuffer
|10
|Points
|Buffer for the BE stop.
Trailing stop
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|trtype
|tr_mode_off
|off/points/factor/percent/intelligent/candle
|Trailing mode.
|TRstep
|100
|Points
|Step size (0 = continuous).
|TRpoints
|100
|Points
|Trail distance in points.
|TRFactor
|2
|Factor
|Trail by factor.
|TRProcent
|50
|%
|Trail by percent.
|trailing_value
|seventyfive
|25/50/75
|Guaranteed profit lock level.
Intelligent trailing
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|typeART
|tr_in_range
|in_points/range_height
|Reference: points or range height.
|TrSpeed
|50
|Points/min
|Stop move speed.
|TimeframeTrailing
|PERIOD_M1
|ENUM_TIMEFRAMES
|Evaluation TF.
Candle‑break trailing
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|LookbackBars
|30
|Bars
|Search window for last red/green candle.
|BreakBufferPts
|2
|Points
|Buffer above/below high/low.
|SLBufferPts
|2
|Points
|Extra buffer for SL.
|MinBodyPts
|0
|Points
|Doji filter (0 = ignore).
|ConfirmOnClose
|true
|Bool
|Confirm on candle close only.
|EqualEpsPts
|0.1
|Points
|Epsilon to avoid rounding noise.
Anti‑flat filters
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|UseProfitGate
|true
|Bool
|Trail only with sufficient profit.
|MinProfitPts
|20.0
|Points
|Minimum profit in points.
|MinProfitPercBalance
|0.20
|% balance
|Minimum profit as % of balance.
|UseATRFilter
|false
|Bool
|Trail only if ATR is high enough.
|ATRPeriod
|14
|Period
|Period for ATR gate.
|ATRMinPts
|10.0
|Points
|Minimum ATR in points.
|UseADXFilter
|false
|Bool
|Trail only if ADX ≥ threshold.
|ADXPeriod
|14
|Period
|ADX period.
|ADXMin
|20.0
|Value
|Minimum ADX.
|ConfirmBodyMinPts
|0
|Points
|Minimum body of confirmation candle.
Partial profits
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|parttype
|part_mode_off
|off/points/factor/percent
|Partial‑close mode (in profit).
|PARTpoints
|100
|Points
|Profit points to trigger partial close.
|PARTFactor
|2
|Factor
|Profit factor to trigger partial close.
|PARTProcent
|50
|%
|Profit percent to trigger partial close.
|partialtype
|procent_50
|25/50/75/90
|Portion to close.
3.12 Trading Calendar & UI
Monthly filter (allow trading?)
Jan–Dec booleans (all true by default) — enable/disable months individually.
Weekday filter
Mon–Fri: true; Sat/Sun: false by default.
More settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|RangeRefrsh
|3
|Days
|Re‑draw range objects every X days.
|RangeColor
|clrDarkOrange
|Color
|Range background color.
|ShowRangeMarkers
|false
|Bool
|Show visual range markers.
Dashboard
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|DashModus
|dash_off
|off/on
|Display info panel.
|VersionNameColor
|clrDodgerBlue
|Color
|Title color (name/version).
|dashboardFont
|Arial
|String
|Font family.
|DashFontSize
|10
|px
|Font size.
|DashboardYOffset
|25
|px
|Move panel down.
Adaptive Panel (HUD)
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|ShowHUD
|false
|Bool
|Show additional HUD.
|TimeframeShowHud
|PERIOD_M1
|ENUM_TIMEFRAMES
|Update TF.
|Xoffset
|15
|px
|Move HUD to the right.
|VerboseLogs
|false
|Bool
|Verbose logs for adaptive logic.
Statistics Panel
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|ShowPanel
|true
|Bool
|Show statistics panel.
|HistoryDays
|3650
|Days
|Lookback period.
|FilterSymbol
|false
|Bool
|Limit to current symbol.
|UiScale
|0.6
|Factor
|Panel scaling (1.0 = default).
|PanelCorner
|CORNER_LEFT_UPPER
|Corner
|Panel alignment.
|PanelOffsetX
|500
|px
|Horizontal offset.
Chart design
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|InpTheme
|THEME_DARK
|off/dark/light
|Chart theme.
|InpShowGrid
|false
|Bool
|Show grid.
|InpShowOHLC
|false
|Bool
|Show OHLC in corner.
|InpUseCandles
|true
|Bool
|Force candlestick chart.
Notifications
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|InpSendPush
|false
|Bool
|Send push notifications.
|InpSendEmail
|false
|Bool
|Send emails.
|InpEAName
|"Range Breakout Beast MT5"
|String
|Name in the subject.
|InpShowServerTime
|true
|Bool
|Include server time in text.
|InpShowLocalTime
|true
|Bool
|Include local time in text.
|InpLocalTZLabel
|"Europe/Berlin"
|String
|Label for local time zone.
Debug
|Parameter
|Default
|Type/Values
|Description
|DebugLevel
|debug_level_off
|off/basic/details/full
|Verbosity of debug output.
4) Practical Notes
-
Range quality: If many fakeouts, increase MinPoints/MinProcent , raise BufferPoints , and consider RequireFullBody=true with a higher‑TF CloseTF .
-
Volatility: If too little movement, set typeVola=on and raise InpATRThreshold . If over‑filtered, reduce it.
-
News: Using NEWS_HIGH blocks a lot of time — consider Medium/Low unless you specifically need to avoid all spikes.
-
Risk caps: For prop rules, switch ChallengeType=on and enable the weekly/monthly manager.
-
Trailing/BE: Enable only after the core logic is stable; otherwise you may cut strong moves too early.
-
GMT/Tester: In Strategy Tester, keep TesterUseManualOffset=true and set offsets correctly.
5) Troubleshooting
|Symptom
|Possible Cause
|Fix
|No trades
|News pause, range outside limits, volatility off
|Check News/Range/ATR settings.
|Many false breakouts
|Buffer/confirmation too loose
|Increase BufferPoints , use RequireFullBody , adjust CloseTF .
|SL hit too often
|SL too tight / noisy market
|Revisit SL mode, consider ATR/ADX gates for trailing.
|Pending orders expire
|Expiry too short (if used)
|Increase expiry or use market entries.
6) Glossary
ATR (Average True Range), R**:R** (Risk:Reward), ADX, Swing High/Low, Hysteresis, Doji, GMT Offset.
7) Changelog
-
v1.0 (Draft, Oct 28, 2025): Initial handbook derived from MQL5 inputs.