Version: v1.0 (Draft) • Updated: Oct 28, 2025 • Platform: MetaTrader 5

Author: [Igor/Widiger] • Support: [https://www.mql5.com/en/users/deinschanz]

1) Overview

Range Breakout Beast MT5 – Product Handbook

Range Breakout Beast MT5 is a fully automated EA for breakouts from consolidation ranges, featuring comprehensive filters (range, volatility, news, RSI), adaptive time/range rules, and robust risk/position management (SL/TP, breakeven, trailing, partials). No Martingale, no grid.

⚠️ Risk Warning: Trading leveraged products carries significant risk. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Always test in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before going live.

2) Quick Start

Timeframe & Symbol: e.g., EURUSD M15. Time window: Set RangeStartHour/Min → RangeEndHour/Min (broker time). Strategy: Use typeStrategy = strategy_ausbruch (Breakout) by default. Entry: Configure TypeBuffer = trading_candle_close , BufferPoints , CloseTF , and RequireFullBody . Stops/Targets: Choose sltype and tptype (points/percent/range/factor). Protection: Enable Broker‑Protection, News Filter, Challenge/Risk limits as needed. Test & Deploy: Validate in the Strategy Tester → start small on live.

3) Inputs by Group

Tables list Name, Default, Type/Values, and a short Description. Times refer to broker time unless stated otherwise.

3.1 General

Parameter Default Type/Values Description MagicNumber 15745 Number Unique ID per chart/instance.

3.2 Strategy Filter

Parameter Default Type/Values Description typeStrategy strategy_ausbruch startegy_auto / strategy_ausbruch / strategy_retest Automatic, Breakout, or Retest mode. AutoStrategy_ATR_Threshold 0.62 Double ATR‑ratio threshold for Automatic mode. AutoStrategy_Pct_Threshold 0.42 Double Percent threshold for Automatic mode. RetestCounter 1 Integer Allowed number of retests (when Auto/Retest is enabled). HysteresisPoints 5 Points Hysteresis buffer to avoid choppy re‑triggers. MinBodyPoints 3 Points Minimum candle body size.

Timeframe for range calculation

Parameter Default Type/Values Description TimeframeRangeCalc PERIOD_M1 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF used to compute the internal range.

Position filter

Parameter Default Type/Values Description PosSelected all_trade long_trade / short_trade / all_trade / automatic_trade Directional lock or adaptive.

Adaptive trend filter

Parameter Default Type/Values Description UseAutoTrendTF false Bool Choose TF automatically? TrendTF_Override PERIOD_M15 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Manual TF if auto is off. SwingDepthOverride 3 Integer Bars left/right to confirm swings (3 = classic). LookbackOverride 200 Integer Bars to scan for swing points.

3.3 Entry & Confirmation

Entry logic

Parameter Default Type/Values Description TypeBuffer trading_candle_close trading_ohne_use / trading_mit_buffer / trading_candle_close Enter without buffer, with points buffer, or on candle close. BufferPoints 20 Points Distance above/below range level.

Candle‑close confirmation

Parameter Default Type/Values Description CloseTF PERIOD_M5 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF of the confirmation candle. RequireFullBody true Bool Require a full body close. TolerancePts 5 Points Tolerance (for borderline closes).

3.4 Broker Protection

Parameter Default Type/Values Description UseBrokerProtection broker_schutz_on on/off Adds delay/randomization around orders. MinDelayMs 50 ms Minimum delay. MaxDelayMs 300 ms Maximum delay. SlTpRandomPips 0.3 Pips Random deviation on SL/TP (anti‑hunting).

3.5 Prop/Challenge (FTMO‑style)

Parameter Default Type/Values Description ChallengeType challenge_off off/on Enable challenge protection. MaxDailyLoss −500.0 Money Daily loss limit ($/€). MaxTotalLoss −1000.0 Money Overall loss limit ($/€). ProfitTarget 1000.0 Money Challenge profit target ($/€). StartBalance 10000.0 Money Initial capital. MinTradeDays 4 Days Minimum trading days.

Comments/Logs

Parameter Default Type/Values Description ComentType comentar_all off/chart/expert/both Output on chart, Experts tab, or both.

3.6 News Filter & Visualization

Parameter Default Type/Values Description MinutesBeforeNews 3 Minutes Pause X minutes before news. MinutesAfterNews 3 Minutes Pause X minutes after news. FilterImportance NEWS_NONE none/low/medium/high Importance threshold. ShowNewsLines linien_on on/off Show vertical news lines. NewsLineColor clrRed Color Line color. NewsLineStyle STYLE_DOT Style Solid/dotted/dashed. NewsLineWidth 2 Pixels Line width. ShowNewsBlocks rechteck_on on/off Show time blocks (rectangles). BlockColor clrLightSalmon Color Block color. BlockTransparency 70 0–255 Block transparency.

3.7 Range Filter (incl. Adaptive)

Parameter Default Type/Values Description rangetype range_in_off off/points/percent Validate range by points or percent. MinPoints 500 Points Minimum range size (points). MinProcent 0.10 % Minimum range size in percent. MaxPoints 1000 Points Maximum range size (points). MaxProcent 0.50 % Maximum range size in percent. UseAdaptive false Bool Enable adaptive learning mode. MinProcent_Base 0.16 % Starting value for min‑range. MaxProcent_Base 0.40 % Starting value for max‑range. MinProcent_Min/Max 0.08 / 0.24 % Hard floor/ceiling for min‑range. MaxProcent_Min/Max 0.28 / 0.50 % Hard floor/ceiling for max‑range. Step_MinProcent 0.02 % Step size for min‑range. Step_MaxProcent 0.04 % Step size for max‑range.

3.8 Volatility / RSI Filters

ATR volatility test

Parameter Default Type/Values Description typeVola atr_vola_off off/on Enforce minimum volatility via ATR. InpATRPeriod 14 Period ATR period. InpATRThreshold 1.3 % Minimum volatility in percent. InpLookback 1 Bars Bars retrieved for ATR (1 suffices). InpATRTF PERIOD_D1 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe used for ATR check.

RSI filter

Parameter Default Type/Values Description UseRSIFilter RSI_MODE_OFF off/on Enable RSI filter. RSI_Period 14 Period RSI period. RSI_LowerLevel 30.0 Level Below: no shorts. RSI_UpperLevel 70.0 Level Above: no longs. RSI_TF PERIOD_M5 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF for RSI.

3.9 Risk & Position Sizing

Parameter Default Type/Values Description volumetype money_volume procent_volume / money_volume / fixed_volume Position sizing by % risk, money, or fixed lots. RiskProzent 0.5 % Risk per trade (percent mode). RiskMoney 50 Money Risk per trade (money mode). Lots 0.01 Lots Fixed lot size (fixed mode or when risk=0).

Take Profit

Parameter Default Type/Values Description tptype tp_mode_off off/points/factor/percent TP calculation mode. TPpoints 600 Points Fixed TP in points. TPFactor 9 Factor TP by factor (R:R‑like). TPProcent 1.5 % TP in percent.

Stop Loss

Parameter Default Type/Values Description sltype sl_range off/points/percent/range SL calculation; range = beyond the range. SLpoints 500 Points Fixed SL in points. SLProcent 50 % SL in percent.

Weekly/Monthly Risk Manager

Parameter Default Type/Values Description typeRiskOnOff RISK_WEEK_MONTH_OFF on/off Enable weekly/monthly risk cap. UseWeek RISK_WEEK_MODE week/month Reference period. UsePercent RISK_MONEY_MODE percent/money Unit for limits. WeeklyRiskPercent 1.5 % Weekly cap in percent. MonthlyRiskPercent 4.5 % Monthly cap in percent. WeeklyRiskMoney 150.0 Money Weekly cap ($/€). MonthlyRiskMoney 450.0 Money Monthly cap ($/€).

Adaptive Range & Time (equity‑based)

Parameter Default Type/Values Description LossStreakTrigger 2 Trades Tighten after X consecutive losses. DD_TriggerPct 2.0 % Tighten after X% drawdown. CooldownDays 2 Days Minimum interval between adjustments. WinStreakRelief 2 Trades Loosen after X consecutive wins. NewHighReliefPct 1.0 % Loosen after new equity high ≥ X%. PauseLossOnOff false Bool Pause trading after a losing day? PauseLossInDays 1 Days Pause length after loss day. PauseOnOff false Bool Pause after a winning day? PauseInDays 1 Days Pause length after win day. InpRM50_Enable true Bool Sell 50% if still in red after N candles. InpRM50_AfterBars 6 Candles Number of closed candles before check. InpRM50_MinLossPct 0.20 % Minimum loss (% of balance) to trigger. typeMoneyManagement MANAGEMENT_MODE_OFF off/percent_close/money_close Force close at threshold. ManagementProcent 3 % Close when profit reaches +X%. ManagementMoney 300 Money Close when profit reaches +X $/€.

Close‑positions & Daily‑levels guards

Parameter Default Type/Values Description TypeCloseFilter close_pos_filter_off off/on Guard against adverse prior‑day levels. InpTouchTolerancePoints 20 Points Touch tolerance to yesterday’s level. InpMinDistanceToRangePoints 200 Points Min. distance Range↔Y‑High/Low. InpMaxDailyLookbackDays 7 Days Look back up to N calendar days. InpMaxDailyLevelDistancePoints 600 Points Max distance to current price (0=off). InpPickClosestDailyLevel true Bool Pick nearest level within last N days. InpHighMustBeAboveEntry true Bool BUY: High ≥ Entry (with tolerance). InpHighMustBeAboveRangeHigh false Bool BUY: High ≥ RangeHigh. InpLowMustBeBelowEntry true Bool SELL: Low ≤ Entry. InpLowMustBeBelowRangeLow false Bool SELL: Low ≤ RangeLow. InpAheadTolerancePoints 10 Points Tolerance for the above rules. InpSkipIfRangeNearYHigh true Bool Do not close longs if RangeHigh ≈ Y‑High. InpSkipIfRangeNearYLow true Bool Do not close shorts if RangeLow ≈ Y‑Low. InpRequireRangeReady true Bool Operate only when RangeHigh/Low are set. InpRequireCross true Bool Close only if the level was truly crossed.

3.10 Time Control (GMT/Offsets & Trading Hours)

Parameter Default Type/Values Description UseGMTTimes false Bool Interpret range/trading times as GMT. AutoGMTOffset false Bool Auto‑detect server↔GMT offset. ManualGMTOffsetWinterH 2 Hours Manual winter offset. ManualGMTOffsetSummerH 3 Hours Manual summer offset. ManualIsSummerTime false Bool Toggle summer/winter (if Auto is off). ResetGmtDeltasOnInit false Bool Reset GMT deltas on init. TesterUseManualOffset true Bool Important: Force manual offset in tester. TesterGMTOffsetWinterH 2 Hours Tester winter offset. TesterGMTOffsetSummerH 3 Hours Tester summer offset.

Windows & trading style

Parameter Default Type/Values Description RangeStartHour/Min 3 / 0 h/min Start of range measurement. RangeEndHour/Min 6 / 0 h/min End of range measurement. TradingArt day_trading day_trading/swing_trading Trading style. LimitOpenPosSym 1 Count Max open positions (mainly for swing). TradingEndHour/Min 18 / 0 h/min End of trading.

Adaptive times

Parameter Default Type/Values Description UseAdaptiveTimes false Bool Adapt the time window based on equity. InpAutoAdaptiveTimesOnStress true Bool Tighten during stress (DD). InpAutoAdaptiveResetOnRelief true Bool Loosen on relief. RangeStartHour/Min_Base 3 / 0 h/min Base start time. RangeEndHour/Min_Base 6 / 0 h/min Base end time. TradingEndHour/Min_Base 18 / 0 h/min Base trading end. Step_TimeMinutes 30 Minutes Adjustment step. RangeStart_Min/MaxHour 1 / 3 Hours Bounds for start time. RangeEnd_Min/MaxHour 4 / 7 Hours Bounds for end time. TradingEnd_Min/MaxHour 16 / 20 Hours Bounds for trading end.

3.11 Breakeven & Trailing

Breakeven

Parameter Default Type/Values Description brtype br_mode_off off/points/factor/percent Breakeven mode. BRpoints 100 Points Profit distance to move to BE. BRFactor 2 Factor BE at X× risk distance. BRProcent 50 % BE at X% profit. BRBuffer 10 Points Buffer for the BE stop.

Trailing stop

Parameter Default Type/Values Description trtype tr_mode_off off/points/factor/percent/intelligent/candle Trailing mode. TRstep 100 Points Step size (0 = continuous). TRpoints 100 Points Trail distance in points. TRFactor 2 Factor Trail by factor. TRProcent 50 % Trail by percent. trailing_value seventyfive 25/50/75 Guaranteed profit lock level.

Intelligent trailing

Parameter Default Type/Values Description typeART tr_in_range in_points/range_height Reference: points or range height. TrSpeed 50 Points/min Stop move speed. TimeframeTrailing PERIOD_M1 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Evaluation TF.

Candle‑break trailing

Parameter Default Type/Values Description LookbackBars 30 Bars Search window for last red/green candle. BreakBufferPts 2 Points Buffer above/below high/low. SLBufferPts 2 Points Extra buffer for SL. MinBodyPts 0 Points Doji filter (0 = ignore). ConfirmOnClose true Bool Confirm on candle close only. EqualEpsPts 0.1 Points Epsilon to avoid rounding noise.

Anti‑flat filters

Parameter Default Type/Values Description UseProfitGate true Bool Trail only with sufficient profit. MinProfitPts 20.0 Points Minimum profit in points. MinProfitPercBalance 0.20 % balance Minimum profit as % of balance. UseATRFilter false Bool Trail only if ATR is high enough. ATRPeriod 14 Period Period for ATR gate. ATRMinPts 10.0 Points Minimum ATR in points. UseADXFilter false Bool Trail only if ADX ≥ threshold. ADXPeriod 14 Period ADX period. ADXMin 20.0 Value Minimum ADX. ConfirmBodyMinPts 0 Points Minimum body of confirmation candle.

Partial profits

Parameter Default Type/Values Description parttype part_mode_off off/points/factor/percent Partial‑close mode (in profit). PARTpoints 100 Points Profit points to trigger partial close. PARTFactor 2 Factor Profit factor to trigger partial close. PARTProcent 50 % Profit percent to trigger partial close. partialtype procent_50 25/50/75/90 Portion to close.

3.12 Trading Calendar & UI

Monthly filter (allow trading?)

Jan–Dec booleans (all true by default) — enable/disable months individually.

Weekday filter

Mon–Fri: true; Sat/Sun: false by default.

More settings

Parameter Default Type/Values Description RangeRefrsh 3 Days Re‑draw range objects every X days. RangeColor clrDarkOrange Color Range background color. ShowRangeMarkers false Bool Show visual range markers.

Dashboard

Parameter Default Type/Values Description DashModus dash_off off/on Display info panel. VersionNameColor clrDodgerBlue Color Title color (name/version). dashboardFont Arial String Font family. DashFontSize 10 px Font size. DashboardYOffset 25 px Move panel down.

Adaptive Panel (HUD)

Parameter Default Type/Values Description ShowHUD false Bool Show additional HUD. TimeframeShowHud PERIOD_M1 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Update TF. Xoffset 15 px Move HUD to the right. VerboseLogs false Bool Verbose logs for adaptive logic.

Statistics Panel

Parameter Default Type/Values Description ShowPanel true Bool Show statistics panel. HistoryDays 3650 Days Lookback period. FilterSymbol false Bool Limit to current symbol. UiScale 0.6 Factor Panel scaling (1.0 = default). PanelCorner CORNER_LEFT_UPPER Corner Panel alignment. PanelOffsetX 500 px Horizontal offset.

Chart design

Parameter Default Type/Values Description InpTheme THEME_DARK off/dark/light Chart theme. InpShowGrid false Bool Show grid. InpShowOHLC false Bool Show OHLC in corner. InpUseCandles true Bool Force candlestick chart.

Notifications

Parameter Default Type/Values Description InpSendPush false Bool Send push notifications. InpSendEmail false Bool Send emails. InpEAName "Range Breakout Beast MT5" String Name in the subject. InpShowServerTime true Bool Include server time in text. InpShowLocalTime true Bool Include local time in text. InpLocalTZLabel "Europe/Berlin" String Label for local time zone.

Debug

Parameter Default Type/Values Description DebugLevel debug_level_off off/basic/details/full Verbosity of debug output.

4) Practical Notes

Range quality: If many fakeouts, increase MinPoints/MinProcent , raise BufferPoints , and consider RequireFullBody=true with a higher‑TF CloseTF .

Volatility: If too little movement, set typeVola=on and raise InpATRThreshold . If over‑filtered, reduce it.

News: Using NEWS_HIGH blocks a lot of time — consider Medium/Low unless you specifically need to avoid all spikes.

Risk caps: For prop rules, switch ChallengeType=on and enable the weekly/monthly manager.

Trailing/BE: Enable only after the core logic is stable; otherwise you may cut strong moves too early.

GMT/Tester: In Strategy Tester, keep TesterUseManualOffset=true and set offsets correctly.

5) Troubleshooting

Symptom Possible Cause Fix No trades News pause, range outside limits, volatility off Check News/Range/ATR settings. Many false breakouts Buffer/confirmation too loose Increase BufferPoints , use RequireFullBody , adjust CloseTF . SL hit too often SL too tight / noisy market Revisit SL mode, consider ATR/ADX gates for trailing. Pending orders expire Expiry too short (if used) Increase expiry or use market entries.

6) Glossary

ATR (Average True Range), R**:R** (Risk:Reward), ADX, Swing High/Low, Hysteresis, Doji, GMT Offset.

7) Changelog

v1.0 (Draft, Oct 28, 2025): Initial handbook derived from MQL5 inputs.



