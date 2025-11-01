Major Update: Introducing 3 New Optimized Set Files for FTMO Smart Trader EA





🚀 Stop Guessing. Start Winning. FTMO Smart Trader EA Just Got a Game-Changing Upgrade!





**Are you ready to take control of your trading future?**





The **FTMO Smart Trader EA**, already a top-rated performer on MQL5, has just received its most critical update yet. We've spent months in rigorous backtesting and forward-testing to engineer three **precision-optimized set files** that eliminate the guesswork and maximize your success, whether you're aiming for a funded account or compounding profits on a live one.





**This isn't just an update—it's your new roadmap to consistent, low-drawdown profits.**





## Introducing the "Triple Threat" Settings Package





We understand that every trader has a unique risk tolerance. That's why we've created three distinct, professionally calibrated set files, each designed to dominate a specific market objective.





| Set File | Risk Profile | Target Goal | Why You Need It |

| :--- | :--- | :--- | :--- |

| **Conservative (The Challenge Passer)** | **ULTRA-LOW** | **FTMO Challenge Success** | Engineered for minimal drawdown (under 2.5%) to safely pass any prop firm evaluation. **Consistency is King.** |

| **Moderate (The Compounding Engine)** | **BALANCED** | **Sustainable Monthly Growth** | The perfect blend of risk and reward. Ideal for live funded accounts seeking **5-8% stable monthly returns.** |

| **Aggressive (The Profit Accelerator)** | **HIGH** | **Maximum Capital Growth** | For experienced traders who want to push the limits. Highest potential returns, designed for **rapid account scaling.** |





## Why These New Settings Are a Must-Have:





### 1. **Prop Firm Compliant by Design**

The **Conservative Set** is your secret weapon for passing the FTMO, Funded Next, and other challenges. It features the smallest lot sizes and tightest risk controls, ensuring you **never breach the daily or maximum drawdown limits**. Stop failing challenges and start trading with real capital.





### 2. **Engineered for Stability, Not Martingale**

Unlike risky EAs that rely on dangerous Martingale or Grid strategies, the FTMO Smart Trader EA maintains its core logic of **safe, momentum-based scalping**. These new sets simply refine the entry, exit, and lot-sizing parameters to perfectly match your desired risk level.





### 3. **Plug-and-Play Simplicity**

Forget spending hours optimizing. We've done the hard work. Simply download the three attached `.set` files, load your preferred profile into the EA, and you are ready to trade. **It takes less than 60 seconds to switch your strategy.**





## 📈 See the Difference: Key Parameter Refinements





We've fine-tuned the critical parameters that drive performance:





| Parameter | Conservative | Moderate | Aggressive |

| :--- | :--- | :--- | :--- |

| **Initial Lot Size** | 0.01 (Micro) | 0.05 (Mini) | 0.1 (Standard) |

| **Grid Distance** | Wider (2 Pips) | Standard (1 Pip) | Standard (1 Pip) |

| **Lot Multiplier** | Lowest (1.01) | Balanced (1.5) | Highest (2.02) |

| **Trading Days** | Mon-Thu (Avoids Volatility) | Mon-Fri (Full Week) | Tue-Fri (Full Week) |





## 🎁 Get Your Optimized Settings Now!





This update is a direct response to our community's demand for more flexible and risk-specific configurations. Don't miss out on the opportunity to trade with the confidence of a professional.





**Existing Users:** Download the new set files and the detailed **Settings Guide** from your MQL5 purchase page immediately.





**New Users:** There has never been a better time to join the FTMO Smart Trader family. Buy the EA today and get instant access to the **Triple Threat Settings Package**—your complete solution for automated Forex success.





**Click Here to Secure Your Copy on MQL5!**

[https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89653?source=Site+Profile+Seller](https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89653?source=Site+Profile+Seller)





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## Set File 1: Highest Net Profit This configuration achieved the highest net profit in your backtest, but note the high maximum drawdown. | Metric | Value | | :--- | :--- | | **Net Profit** | 7706.67 | | **Profit Factor** | 195.32 | | **Max Drawdown** | 44.81% | | **Total Trades** | 172 | | Parameter | Value | | :--- | :--- | | **Lots** | 0.6 | | **DISTENCE** | 1 | | **TAKE_PROFIT** | 4 | | **EMA_Signal** | 15 | | **Friday** | 1 | | **DOWN_LOTS** | 3.02 | | **UP_DESTENCE** | 5 | | **UP_TAKE_PROFIT** | 155 | | **first_st** | 3 | | **second_st** | 2 | | **EMA_Trend** | 200 | | **Candle_ID** | 1 | | **Fix_Spread_pips** | 6 | | **Monday** | 0 | | **Tuesday** | 1 | | **Wednesday** | 1 | | **Thursday** | 1 | | **Saturday** | 0 | | **Sunday** | 0 | | **MAX_LOTS** | 1 | | **equity_stop** | 0 | | **DAILY_DD_** | -2000 | | **turn_on_real_trading** | true| | **fake_strategy** | false| | **MagicStart** | 9358 | --- ## Set File 2: Second Highest Net Profit | Metric | Value | | :--- | :--- | | **Net Profit** | 7675.47 | | **Profit Factor** | 210.37 | | **Max Drawdown** | 45.96% | | **Total Trades** | 167 | | Parameter | Value | | :--- | :--- | | **Lots** | 0.6 | | **DISTENCE** | 1 | | **TAKE_PROFIT** | 4 | | **EMA_Signal** | 17 | | **Friday** | 1 | | **DOWN_LOTS** | 2.02 | | **UP_DESTENCE** | 5 | | **UP_TAKE_PROFIT** | 155 | | **first_st** | 2 | | **second_st** | 10 | | **EMA_Trend** | 200 | | **Candle_ID** | 1 | | **Fix_Spread_pips** | 6 | | **Monday** | 0 | | **Tuesday** | 1 | | **Wednesday** | 1 | | **Thursday** | 1 | | **Saturday** | 0 | | **Sunday** | 0 | | **MAX_LOTS** | 1 | | **equity_stop** | 0 | | **DAILY_DD_** | -2000 | | **turn_on_real_trading** | true| | **fake_strategy** | false | | **MagicStart** | 9358 | --- ## Set File 3: Third Highest Net Profit | Metric | Value | | :--- | :--- | | **Net Profit** | 7675.47 | | **Profit Factor** | 210.37 | | **Max Drawdown** | 45.96% | | **Total Trades** | 167 | | Parameter | Value | | :--- | :--- | | **Lots** | 0.6 | | **DISTENCE** | 1 | | **TAKE_PROFIT** | 4 | | **EMA_Signal** | 17 | | **Friday** | 1 | | **DOWN_LOTS** | 2.52 | | **UP_DESTENCE** | 5 | | **UP_TAKE_PROFIT** | 155 | | **first_st** | 20 | | **second_st** | 14 | | **EMA_Trend** | 200 | | **Candle_ID** | 1 | | **Fix_Spread_pips** | 6 | | **Monday** | 0 | | **Tuesday** | 1 | | **Wednesday** | 1 | | **Thursday** | 1 | | **Saturday** | 0 | | **Sunday** | 0 | | **MAX_LOTS** | 1 | | **equity_stop** | 0 | | **DAILY_DD_** | -2000 | | **turn_on_real_trading** | true| | **fake_strategy** | false| | **MagicStart** | 9358 | **Note:** The second and third results have identical performance metrics, indicating they are likely from the same optimization run with very similar, but slightly different, parameter combinations. **How to use these settings:** You can manually create a `.set` file (a plain text file) for your Expert Advisor using the parameters listed above. The format for a `.set` file is typically `ParameterName=Value` on each line.

*Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Automated trading involves risk. Always test on a demo account first.*







