🚀 Classic Quantum Surfer EA – 45.28% Growth in 1 Month 3% DD

🚀 Classic Quantum Surfer EA – 45.28% Growth in 1 Month

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From 4 August to 27 August, the Classic Quantum Surfer EA has achieved a solid +45.28% profit on a live account, tracked and verified through My fxbook.

This EA is built for Gold (XAUUSD) with a smart quantum grid logic, designed to:

Capture short-term volatility while limiting drawdown

Adapt to market phases without overexposure

Protect capital with dynamic stop-loss & risk filters



📊 Performance Highlights (4 Aug – 27 Aug):

✅ +45.28% profit in less than 1 month

✅ Verified results on Myfxbook

✅ Optimized for M15 timeframe

✅ Consistent recovery after market swings



Unlike many aggressive grid EAs that blow accounts, Classic Quantum Surfer EA balances profit potential with safety nets, making it a smart choice for traders seeking both growth and protection.