Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5
Trading Systems

Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5

8 November 2025, 03:46
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Ich Khiem Nguyen
0
1 595


Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5

For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors to find an edge. This is the tool built to change the way you look at Gold trading.

Click  Gold Sniper Scalper Pro | Buy Trading Indicator

   r for MetaTrader 5



The detailed indicator usage guide, including information on the system, input customizations, and notes on using the indicator, has been presented in the MQL article below. Please refer to the document.

  • English, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Italian, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

  • User Manual [Gold Sniper Scalper Pro] LANGUAGE
     User Manual [Gold Sniper Scalper Pro] English English LINK
    Руководство пользователя [Gold Sniper Scalper Pro] Russian Russian LINK
     [Gold Sniper Scalper Pro] 用户手册 Chinese Chinese LINK
     Manual de usuario [Gold Sniper Scalper Pro] Spanish Spanish LINK
     [Gold Sniper Scalper Pro] ユーザーマニュアル Japanese Japanese LINK
     Benutzerhandbuch [Gold Sniper Scalper Pro] German German LINK
     [Gold Sniper Scalper Pro] 사용 설명서 Korean Korean LINK
     Manuel d'utilisation [Gold Sniper Scalper Pro] French French LINK
     Manuale Utente [Gold Sniper Scalper Pro] Italian Italian LINK
     Kullanım Kılavuzu [Gold Sniper Scalper Pro] Turkish Turkish LINK
     Hướng dẫn sử dụng [Gold Sniper Scalper Pro] Vietnam Vietnam LINK


Demo Ver 6.5


This is a typical signal I often participate in. The uptrend remains secured on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe. The price rose from the low zone (blue color) to create a new high, then retraced. At this time, a false breakout occurred, and the price re-tested the buying pressure (the time the signal appeared). And the important thing is that the price broke the POC (Point of Control), a point where many people buy and sell.




ENTRY WITH VER 6.5 REAL ID 7.79$


#indicator