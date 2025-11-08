



Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5

For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors to find an edge. This is the tool built to change the way you look at Gold trading.

Click Gold Sniper Scalper Pro | Buy Trading Indicator

r for MetaTrader 5









The detailed indicator usage guide, including information on the system, input customizations, and notes on using the indicator, has been presented in the MQL article below. Please refer to the document.





Demo Ver 6.5







This is a typical signal I often participate in. The uptrend remains secured on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe. The price rose from the low zone (blue color) to create a new high, then retraced. At this time, a false breakout occurred, and the price re-tested the buying pressure (the time the signal appeared). And the important thing is that the price broke the POC (Point of Control), a point where many people buy and sell.













ENTRY WITH VER 6.5 REAL ID 7.79$





