🔴 6 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Price Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout Now

What Your Trading Could Look Like In 30 Days.

Picture this. It is the end of July. You bought Nova GOLD Breakout at $99. You set it up on XAUUSD M1 with the default settings. You also set up Nova DNA Trader on EURUSD H1 after messaging me on MQL5 to claim the free bonus.

Two systems running. You have not touched either of them since setup. You check in a few times a week. Gold has been active. The retest logic caught two additional entries this week that a simple breakout system would have missed entirely. The forex portfolio ticked along quietly in the background, adding position by position across the major pairs.

You are not watching charts. You are not setting alarms. You are not fighting your own emotions about whether to enter or exit. The system is doing what it was built to do.

That is 30 days from now if you act this week.

The Setup Is Simple

Nova GOLD Breakout has one job: trade XAUUSD M1 with three stage breakout logic. You configure the session window, set your risk percentage, and attach it to the chart. Default settings are exactly what runs on the live account right now.

Nova DNA Trader has one job: trade the major forex pairs as a slow, steady portfolio. Four inputs. Pick your pair, set your risk, done. Run all seven simultaneously under different magic numbers for the full portfolio experience.

Two EAs. Two markets. Zero daily management required.

This Is Available For $99 For 6 More Days.

After July 1, Nova GOLD Breakout goes to $249. The free DNA Trader bonus does not disappear but the entry price for this package more than doubles. The 30-day picture described above costs $150 more if you wait until next week to start it.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5. Message me directly on MQL5 to claim Nova DNA Trader. I will personally get it added to your account.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5, then message me directly on MQL5 to claim your free Nova DNA Trader bonus.