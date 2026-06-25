Currently Short on BITCOIN|| Quant Direction 3-D Bullish Confluence Setup

Hello traders,

I am currently short on. All dimensions onn indicator show heavy Bearish Bias. Trade was placed according to thePrice Action. After i placed the trade , price continue to drop and price is very close to the TP target.





Check the photos below.



















👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045





👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046









⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.







