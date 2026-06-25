🔴 6 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Price Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout Now

The Comeback Is Happening Live.

Nova 002 has been in a real drawdown, and I am not going to hide it or dress it up. But here is the critical context behind those numbers: that drawdown was not caused by Nova GOLD Breakout. The signal was previously running a complex multi-EA portfolio testing several private strategies that ultimately did not make the cut for commercial release.

Instead of deleting the signal to protect my stats, I took direct action. I permanently stripped out every single one of those underperforming private systems. Moving forward, Nova 002 is 100% dedicated to tracking Nova GOLD Breakout completely solo.

To give the gold strategy the proper weight it needs for this recovery phase, I also adjusted the risk setting from a 0.01 lot to a 0.03 lot allocation. This 3x increase gives us the aggressive mathematical power required to claw back the equity curve while keeping our daily risk safely within protective prop firm parameters.

There is something incredibly worth watching in a high-precision standalone system taking on a drawdown with total, unfiltered transparency. No vanished track records and no excuses, just raw algorithmic execution working its way back session after session.

You can watch every single trade of this standalone recovery phase in real time on the Telegram channel. You get to see it right now while it is actually happening, not as a curated highlight reel after the work is already done.

Watch The Comeback Live On Telegram

Why This Matters For A Buyer Right Now

Buying a system after it has been performing perfectly on a flawless equity curve for six months is easy. Most retail traders fall into the trap of buying at the absolute top of a winning streak, right before a natural market shift occurs.

Buying a system right now, when the signal is actively recovering from a drawdown caused by previous, unrelated portfolio testing, provides a completely different kind of opportunity. You are getting full visibility into why the change was made, and exactly how Nova GOLD Breakout handles the market completely unburdened and running solo.

Furthermore, you can witness the recovery phase trade by trade while the price is still at the introductory launch rate before it increases significantly on July 1, 2026. The live signal is transparent, the strategic pivot is real, and the standalone recovery phase is officially underway.

$99. Two EAs. 6 Days.

Purchase Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5 today at the launch rate of $99. Once your purchase is complete, message me directly on MQL5 and I will manually add Nova DNA Trader to your account completely free of charge. This secondary system is worth $199 on its own.

Once you are set up, join our active Telegram channel and watch the standalone gold strategy work its way back on the live signal. This is the exact level of radical transparency that standard commercial EA sellers will never show you.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5, then message me directly on MQL5 to claim your free Nova DNA Trader bonus.