[Trading System] User Guide : Miracle IQ7

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📘 ThinkBot IQ7 — User Guide for Manual Trading with Visual Panel & Smart Signals
Welcome, professional traders!
ThinkBot IQ7 is a revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) designed to enhance your manual trading experience with smart execution, visual analysis, and intuitive controls. This guide will walk you through installation, setup, and key features so you can trade confidently and efficiently.
🔧 Step 1: MetaTrader Setup
Before launching ThinkBot IQ7, make sure your MetaTrader platform is properly configured:
✅ Required Settings:
- One Click Trading: Tools → Options → Trade → ✔ Enable
- Algorithmic Trading: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → ✔ Allow
- WebRequest Access: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → ✔ Allow WebRequest for listed URL
- Add URLs:
- Sound Alerts: Tools → Options → Events → ✖ Disable if distracting
🚀 Step 2: Launching the EA
- Open the chart of your preferred symbol (e.g., XAUUSD H1).
- Drag ThinkBot IQ7 onto the chart.
- Wait approximately 10 minutes for historical data to fully load.
- If all 8 pairs do not appear, restart MetaTrader.
🧠 Core Features of ThinkBot IQ7
🎛️ Smart Execution Panel
Buy | Sell buttons automatically configure Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on:
- Pivot Point positioning
- Support Levels 1, 2, 3
- Resistance Levels 1, 2, 3
🔄 Multi-Pair & Multi-Timeframe Navigation
- 8 SYMBOLS: Auto-switches between 8 pairs every 18 seconds
- TIMEFRAMES: Smooth transitions for dynamic analysis
- 8 SHADOWS: Real-time pair ratings for quick comparison
- JUSTIFIED: Auto-aligns charts for a clean layout
- SWAP: Instantly replace pair buttons using Market Watch
📊 Visual Signals & Real-Time Analysis
- Forecast trends, reversals, and scalping opportunities directly on screen
- Ideal for manual traders, educators, and strategy-focused professionals
🧪 Free Demo & Activation
- Search for: Miracle IQ7 Tester in the MT4 section
- Activate the “FREE DEMO” file to begin testing
- Contact us for your ID Code to connect the EA to our AI data center via Google Network
🎁 Launch Special Offer
💬 Submit 5 reviews (min. 20 words) on MQL5 → Receive 50% refund via PayPal
⏳ Limited to the first 10 participants!
📱 Support & Community
- Telegram Bot: @YourTelegramBot
- Full info & updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768995
ThinkBot IQ7 isn’t just an EA — it’s a visual learning tool, a smart execution engine, and a market analysis powerhouse.
Train your community, scale your strategy, and stay in control with AI-powered precision.