[Trading System] User Guide : Miracle IQ7

📘 ThinkBot IQ7 — User Guide for Manual Trading with Visual Panel & Smart Signals



Welcome, professional traders!

ThinkBot IQ7 is a revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) designed to enhance your manual trading experience with smart execution, visual analysis, and intuitive controls. This guide will walk you through installation, setup, and key features so you can trade confidently and efficiently.

🔧 Step 1: MetaTrader Setup

Before launching ThinkBot IQ7, make sure your MetaTrader platform is properly configured:



✅ Required Settings:



One Click Trading : Tools → Options → Trade → ✔ Enable

: Tools → Options → Trade → ✔ Enable Algorithmic Trading : Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → ✔ Allow

: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → ✔ Allow WebRequest Access : Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → ✔ Allow WebRequest for listed URL

: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → ✔ Allow WebRequest for listed URL Add URLs :

https://api.telegram.org https://script.google.com

: Sound Alerts: Tools → Options → Events → ✖ Disable if distracting

Open the chart of your preferred symbol (e.g., XAUUSD H1).

Drag ThinkBot IQ7 onto the chart.

Wait approximately 10 minutes for historical data to fully load.

If all 8 pairs do not appear, restart MetaTrader.

Pivot Point positioning

Support Levels 1, 2, 3

Resistance Levels 1, 2, 3

8 SYMBOLS : Auto-switches between 8 pairs every 18 seconds

: Auto-switches between 8 pairs every 18 seconds TIMEFRAMES : Smooth transitions for dynamic analysis

: Smooth transitions for dynamic analysis 8 SHADOWS : Real-time pair ratings for quick comparison

: Real-time pair ratings for quick comparison JUSTIFIED : Auto-aligns charts for a clean layout

: Auto-aligns charts for a clean layout SWAP: Instantly replace pair buttons using Market Watch

Forecast trends, reversals, and scalping opportunities directly on screen

Ideal for manual traders, educators, and strategy-focused professionals

Search for: Miracle IQ7 Tester in the MT4 section

in the MT4 section Activate the “FREE DEMO” file to begin testing

Contact us for your ID Code to connect the EA to our AI data center via Google Network

Telegram Bot: @YourTelegramBot

Full info & updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768995

Buy | Sell buttons automatically configure Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on:💬 Submiton MQL5 → ReceiveTrain your community, scale your strategy, and stay in control with AI-powered precision.







