All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts GOLD 1 October 2025, 16:59 Abdul Ahad Tareen 0 58 I am selling targeting 3762 #gold To add comments, please log in or register Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 33 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 31 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 28 0 1 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 26 0 1 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 72 0 1 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 38 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 39 0 1 Something's Changing Soon Trading Strategies 34 0 1 $150 Today | And Something Else Is Coming Trading Strategies 35 0 1 Most Of The Climb Is Still Ahead Of You Trading Strategies 33 0 My planning number is not the drawdown in my backtest Trading Systems 20 0 Asian Stocks Set to Climb as Fed Hike Risk Fades, Long — What MT5 Systems Must Recheck Trading Systems 19 0 A Winning Trade Can Be a Bad Trade: Why Process Matters More Than One Outcome Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 How to Protect Your Profits Automatically: A Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager for MT4 and MT5 Other 32 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 26 0 237 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 72 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB