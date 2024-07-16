معاملات مطمئن در انواع بازارهای بورس و فارکس (ویراست هفتم) - Secure trading in all types of stock markets and Forex (Sev

Introducing and presenting two books

Recently, I wrote the seventh edition of "Secure trading in all types of stock markets and Forex" along with "Introducing and Guiding the SM01Forex Robot" in Persian language. However, due to the wide range of audiences, I also wrote the English version of it in the form of another book. These books are the result of several years of research on "The implementation of automated trading in a variety of stock markets in countries and the international Forex market".

The result of 24/7 work over the past few years was three products:

An advanced super Robot that can predict market trends or even automated trading.

Two books on complete and comprehensive analysis techniques in regional stock markets, international forex markets and digital currency markets in Persian and English

Abstract

There are different perspectives for examining the conditions of Forex, stock markets and trans-bourses, whether global or regional. In this book, the techniques that the SM01Forex Robot performs for comprehensive market analysis and the tools it uses to increase the accuracy of calculations and forecasts are described. Naturally, by studying this book, in addition to getting to know the mass of techniques and tools that an advanced robot does for technical analysis of Symbols and markets, you will find that by changing the parameters and settings of the SM01Forex Robot, you can test a variety of ideas and implement different ways to find good trading opportunities.

معرّفی و ارائه‌ی دو کتاب

اخیراً ویراستِ هفتمِ کتابِ «معاملات مطمئنّ در انواع بازارهای بورس و فارکس» را به‌همراهِ «معرّفی و راهنمای روباتِ اِس.اِم.01فارِکس» نگاشتم. امّا باتوجّه‌به طیفِ گسترده‌ی مخاطبین، نسخه‌ی انگلیسیِ آن را نیز درقالبِ کتاب دیگری، نوشتم. این کتاب‌ها، نتیجه‌ی چندسال تحقیق و پژوهشِ من، درخصوص «پیاده‌سازیِ معاملاتِ خودکار، در انواع بازارهای بورس در کشورها و نیز بازار بین‌المللیِ فارکس» هستند.

نتیجه‌ی کار شبانه‌روزی در این چندسال، سه محصول بود:

یک اَبَر روباتِ پیشرفته که توانائی پیشبینیِ رَوَندِ بازار ویا حتّی معامله‌ی خودکار را دارد.

دو کتاب درمورد تکنیک‌های تحلیلِ کامل و جامع، در بازارهای منطقه‌ای بورس، بازار بین‌المللی فارکس و بازارهای ارزهای دیجیتال، به‌زبان‌های فارسی و انگلیسی

چکیده

دیدگاه‌های مختلفی برای بررسی شرایط بازارهای فارکس، بورس و فرابورس، اَعمّ از جهانی یا منطقه‌ای، وجوددارد. دراین کتا

ب، تکنیک‌هایی که روباتِ «اِس.اِم.01فارِکس» برای تحلیل جامعِ بازار، انجام‌می‌دهد و ابزارهایی که برای افزایشِ دقّتِ محاسبات و پیش‌بینی‌ها، موردِ استفاده قرارمی‌دهد، شرح‌داده‌شده‌است. طبیعتاً، بامطالعه‌ی این کتاب، علاوه‌بر آشنایی با انبوه تکنیک‌ها و ابزارهایی که یک روباتِ پیشرفته، برای تحلیلِ تکنیکالِ نمادها و بازار انجام‌می‌دهد، متوجّه‌خواهیدشد که با تغییر پارامترها و تنظیماتِ روباتِ «اِس.اِم.01فارِکس»، می‌توان ایده‌های گوناگونی را آزمود و شیوه‌های مختلفی را برای یافتنِ فرصت‌های خوبِ معاملاتی، پیاده‌سازی کرد.