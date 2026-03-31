Smart Gold Hunter: A New Standard for XAUUSD Scalping without Grid or Martingale

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Finding a reliable gold scalper in today's volatile market is a challenge. Many EAs rely on risky strategies like Grids or Martingale that can lead to significant drawdowns.
I am excited to introduce Smart Gold Hunter, a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD. My goal with this project was to create a tool that prioritizes hard risk
- No Grid, No Martingale: Every trade is protected by a fixed stop loss and a technical take profit.
- Prop Firm Ready: Built-in daily loss limits and equity protection to help you pass and maintain funded accounts.
- High-Impact News Filter: Automatically pauses trading during volatile economic events to avoid slippage.
- Adaptive Lot Management: Automatically adjusts trade sizes based on your current account margin.
Real-Time Performance
Transparency is key. You can follow the live performance of the EA on my verified signal page:
📊 View Live Signals Here
The EA is now available on the MQL5 Market. I recommend using a Raw Spread ECN broker for the best execution speeds.
Happy Trading