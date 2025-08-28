$5,052 Profit in One Session | Gold, USDJPY & US30 with Supply Demand EA ProBot
Trading Systems

$5,052 Profit in One Session | Gold, USDJPY & US30 with Supply Demand EA ProBot

28 August 2025, 14:22
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
399


Hello traders,

In today’s session I placed 4 trades using the Supply Demand EA ProBot.


  • 2 manual trades on Gold (XAUUSD) , by clicking ONE-CLICK trading feature

  • 2 fully automated trades: one long trade on USDJPY and one short trade on US30 index


For this session, I combined both my manual trading decisions with the automated power of the EA. The EA trades were placed based on supply and demand zones, following higher timeframe price action bias. Both setups were strong and executed exactly as expected.


In the following video, you’ll see the exact trades placed (both manual and automated), along with how I managed the TP/SL levels.


NOTE: The Directional Panel indicator is FREE for anyone who purchases the Supply Demand EA ProBot.


#forex trading, forex expert advisor, gold trading, usdjpy trading, us30 trading, supply demand ea