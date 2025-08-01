Trade Simulator MT5: Setup & User Guide

Start trading right away with Trade Simulator MT5 — install and practice within a minute!

No pressure. No real money. No limits.

Practice 24/7, even on weekends and holidays — the market is always open when you're in control!

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https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145813





Initial Setup After Download

Startup Procedure:

Launch Strategy Tester: Open the Strategy Tester and select "Trade Simulator" from the Experts. Set Parameters: Choose your symbol, period, and Date. Model Selection: "Every Tick Based on real ticks"; otherwise, choose "1 minute OHLC". Optimization: Ensure the "Optimization" is "Disable". Visual Mode: Check the "Visual mode" box.





Press the Start button: Once the chart starts moving, you're ready to go.





Basic Operation





Parameters:

MagicNumber : For live trading, 0 = all Magic Numbers

: For live trading, 0 = all Magic Numbers Lot Size / Increment : Control the initial lot size

: Control the initial lot size Point Scaling Factor (0 = auto) : Controls pip-based scaling

: Controls pip-based scaling TP/SL/TS w/ Scaling : Manage Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop

: Manage Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop Use ASK line : Simulate BID/ASK difference if needed

: Simulate BID/ASK difference if needed Show Trade History : Toggle past trade display

: Toggle past trade display Visual Settings : Colors, line width, box position/size, font scaling

: Colors, line width, box position/size, font scaling Message Duration / Smoothing : Control UI responsiveness

: Control UI responsiveness Caution at Startup: Enable warnings when trading live

How to Enter a Trade

Press the SELL/BUY button to enter a market order. The TP line and SL line will be displayed at the TakeProfit/StopLoss values set in the parameters.

TP/SL Line Control

Effortlessly manage your trades using intuitive TP (Take Profit) and SL (Stop Loss) line controls.





Position Holding: When holding a position, the TP/SL lines display:

Profit/Loss Percentage: The expected profit or loss at the time of closing the position.

The expected profit or loss at the time of closing the position. PIPS from Breakeven Line: Distance in PIPS from the breakeven point.

Important Notes: If you restart the platform while holding positions, TP/SL lines may appear at different locations due to market changes since the last session. Always double-check line positions upon restart and re-enable them as needed.

Speed Control

TradeSimulator for MT5 uses the built-in playback controls of the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Unlike the MT4 version, custom speed control and advanced timeline manipulation are not available due to platform limitations.





The available functions are limited to the following:

Start / Stop Playback :

Once you click the Start button, the simulation will begin immediately. It will automatically end at the pre-defined End Date set in the Strategy Tester.

Speed Slider :

A simple slider is provided by MT5 to adjust playback speed.

Advance by 1 Tick:

You can step forward one tick at a time for precise control. You can also use the F12 key for the same action.

Trailing Stop

The TS block on the control panel allows you to toggle each trailing stop on or off. From left to right, there are settings for SELL, TS value, followed by BUY, enabling you to control four trailing stops separately.

The trailing stop lines are displayed in purple when a position is held. They appear as dashed lines when off and solid lines when on. The detection of maximum values now occurs from the moment they are turned on. Turning them on or off recalculates the maximum value from the current point.

Important Notes

Historical data is usually downloaded automatically in MT5, so no special setup is required in most cases.However, depending on your broker or symbol settings, the data may not load correctly.If you encounter missing or incomplete data, feel free to contact us — we’ll guide you through how to load it properly.

Feel free to ask questions anytime!

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