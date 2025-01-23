Trump's First Day Chart Replay! How Did President Trump Impact the Market?

The inauguration of the President of the United States is an event that captures the attention of investors worldwide and has a significant impact on financial markets. This video recreates the market movements on the day of President Trump's inauguration using a trading simulator, reviewing the chart fluctuations while analyzing key points from his speech and policy announcements.

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Scene 1: The First 1 Minute and 30 Seconds

This video is a replay of the market movements on the day of President Trump’s inauguration.

The replay chart was created using the trading simulator “Practice Simulator.” It not only replays past market data but also synchronizes multiple charts, allowing for trade practice and analysis.

The Bitcoin chart in the lower left corner is already showing significant movement at 1:30 AM New York time. A trial entry has been made to observe how the market reacts.

The chart layout consists of EUR/USD in the upper left, Bitcoin/USD in the lower left, EU50 in the upper center, S&P 500 in the lower center, Oil in the upper right, and Gold in the lower right. All charts are displayed in 5-minute intervals, with New York time in the lower left.

As it passes 7:00 AM New York time, changes in the charts start to appear.

At 8:30 AM Washington time, EUR/USD sharply appreciated by about 100pips, EU50 increased by 40 Euro, and the S&P 500 increased by over 50 dollars.

This time coincides with the pre-market trading in the U.S. market, a period of high activity influenced by economic data releases. This movement suggests a mix of expectations and concerns surrounding the president’s policy announcements.





Scene 2: The First Half of the Presidential Speech

The inauguration ceremony began at noon.

In the opening of President Trump’s speech, he declared the dawn of a new golden age for America, expressing his determination to restore prosperity and global respect. He emphasized the “America First” policy, ensuring that the country would no longer be taken advantage of by others.

He pledged to restore national sovereignty and security, rebuild judicial fairness, and end the weaponization of government institutions. His top priority was to build a proud, prosperous, and free nation. He also warned of the crisis of trust in government and the influence of corrupt elites, stressing the need to protect American citizens.

Reflecting on his survival from an assassination attempt, he stated, “I was saved by God to make America great again.” This part of the speech showcased his strong belief and commitment, receiving a standing ovation from the audience.





Scene 3: The Celebration and Presidential Orders Signing (7:30 PM)

During the evening celebration, President Trump performed a signing ceremony for executive orders in front of attendees, even tossing the signing pen to the crowd, drawing significant attention.

Later, at 7:30 PM, President Trump returned to the Oval Office and signed various executive orders stacked on his desk, including the withdrawal from the WHO and new energy policies.

Regarding tariffs, he declared an increase on Canada and Mexico starting February 1st but left room for negotiation with China, suggesting a potential deal in the future.

At this moment, the markets reacted significantly, particularly in oil and gold.





Scene 4: Key Policy Highlights from the Speech

President Trump’s speech outlined specific policies aimed at shaping America’s future. He emphasized key pillars such as national defense, economic revival, energy policy reforms, and a redefinition of social values.

“As Commander-in-Chief, there is no greater responsibility than protecting our nation from threats and invasions,” he stated, announcing large-scale military enhancements, including measures against illegal immigration and terrorism.

On environmental policy, he declared the end of the “Green New Deal” and rolled back electric vehicle promotion policies to protect the automotive industry and ensure citizens’ freedom to choose their preferred cars.

Regarding free speech, he vowed to abolish government censorship immediately by signing an executive order to restore freedom of expression in the United States.

He also promised to reinstate military personnel who were unfairly discharged for opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates and provide them with full back pay.

In economic policy, he expressed his intention to reclaim control over the Panama Canal, enhancing America’s economic influence. Additionally, he highlighted his ambition for space exploration, setting a goal for American astronauts to plant the U.S. flag on Mars.

On social policy, he aimed to establish a merit-based society that does not distinguish between races and announced the official government stance recognizing only two genders: male and female.

In energy policy, he pushed for expanded shale oil and petroleum extraction, emphasizing energy self-sufficiency with the slogan “Drill, Baby, Drill.”





Conclusion

The executive orders issued by the President carry significant authority, making the policies clear and actionable. President Trump’s straightforward and simple language makes his speeches easy to understand, ensuring his message is effectively conveyed.

What is the Revolution of Common Sense?

During his speech, President Trump stated, “The revolution of common sense. It’s all about common sense.” While it was translated as “Jyoshiki-no-kakumei” in Japanese media, the phrase might carry a broader meaning.

In this context, “common sense” does not simply mean conventional wisdom but rather the everyday, practical understanding shared by ordinary people. By repeating the phrase, he emphasized the idea that everyone understands it intuitively.

A more accurate translation might be “The Revolution of Practical Wisdom” rather than “Common Sense Revolution.”

We hope for a world of practical wisdom, including regions facing ongoing conflicts, where rational and responsible leadership can prevail.





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