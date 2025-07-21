EA BULL Scalper V4

Bull & Bear trading ea tool version 4

I'm highly proud to present version 4 of the EA Bull Scalper and EA Bear Scalper

what's new in V4

first up a little face stretch up on all input section the first section is now the general settings with:





Set the unique magic number

start automatic the first position immediately

set the maximum risky positions allowed (positions without SL in profit)

Lot size

some cold time between position to prevent over trading (personally I use 1 sec)





Next section now is trading characteristics :









Using the Ai module creates a hands free trading

the Lookback time frame does not being affected from chart tf giving the freedom to jump between tf view during trading

Trailing loss settings(further-tight)

DCA magnetizer will move the next opened position to support levels

AI DCA spacing settings (wide-tight)

fixed DCA in Points for manual mode (ai on False)





Trailing Settings





the new organized Trailing settings

start of the trailing in points (manual mode only)

how far back the trailing loss will follow the current value

Fallback trailing setting will move back the trailing line to give more wiggle room to trades

and the minimum space between position to insure healthy trading concept and positions overlapping

enable position stop-loss closer (not trailing loss)

position max loss in points

the new mechanism of the loss allow to give positions time before applying position SL and timer in seconds

Account margin limitation on off , over the allowed precent ea will stop opening new trades

close all position at max drawdown on off- requires ea to be manually restart after to continue trading

Ea will open a buy position if crosses 3 sell position under TF





Also new to model 4

Martingale trading module

the safes martingale setting Ive managed to create

aggressive mode is more dangerous but still tried to make it usable

The line created on chart to allow a visual guide to the Ea behavior

ea will open the next position on the Line color created









Looking forward your replies Reviews and comments









yours

Ofer



