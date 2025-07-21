EA BULL Scalper V4

Bull & Bear trading ea tool version 4
I'm highly proud to present version 4 of the EA Bull Scalper and EA Bear Scalper
what's new in V4
first up a little face stretch up on all input section the first section is now the general settings with:
Set the unique magic number
start automatic the first position immediately
set the maximum risky positions allowed (positions without SL in profit)
Lot size
some cold time between position to prevent over trading (personally I use 1 sec)
Using the Ai module creates a hands free trading
the Lookback time frame does not being affected from chart tf giving the freedom to jump between tf view during trading
Trailing loss settings(further-tight)
DCA magnetizer will move the next opened position to support levels
AI DCA spacing settings (wide-tight)
fixed DCA in Points for manual mode (ai on False)
Trailing Settings
the new organized Trailing settings
start of the trailing in points (manual mode only)
how far back the trailing loss will follow the current value
Fallback trailing setting will move back the trailing line to give more wiggle room to trades
and the minimum space between position to insure healthy trading concept and positions overlapping
enable position stop-loss closer (not trailing loss)
position max loss in points
the new mechanism of the loss allow to give positions time before applying position SL and timer in seconds
Account margin limitation on off , over the allowed precent ea will stop opening new trades
close all position at max drawdown on off- requires ea to be manually restart after to continue trading
Ea will open a buy position if crosses 3 sell position under TF
Also new to model 4
Martingale trading module
the safes martingale setting Ive managed to create
aggressive mode is more dangerous but still tried to make it usable
The line created on chart to allow a visual guide to the Ea behavior
ea will open the next position on the Line color created