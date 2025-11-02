100% Automated CADJPY H1 Strategy – Backtest Results with 1%, 2% & 4% Risk Levels [ACRON SUPPLY DEMAND EA]

Hello traders,

In this post, I’m sharing the backtest results of the ACRON Supply Demand EA on CADJPY H1 timeframe .

The test covers the 2025 period and includes three different risk levels: 1%, 2% and 4% per trade.

The goal is to see how the EA performs under different risk conditions and how stable it remains over time.

If you’re looking for a fully automated FOREX trading strategy that combines strong performance with controlled risk, these results will give you a good idea of what to expect.





Product Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150278

















⚙️ Backtest Overview

Instrument: CADJPY

Timeframe: H1

Mode: Fully Automated

Period: 2025

Broker: IC Markets

Modelling Quality: Every Tick

Leverage: 1:500

Risk Levels Tested: 1%, 2%, and 4%





The ACRON Supply Demand EA is based on supply and demand concepts. It identifies strong reversal zones and executes trades automatically using a secure stop loss and take profit system.





🔹 1% Risk Backtest

This setup provides very stable growth with low drawdown. It’s ideal for traders who prefer safety and consistency over higher returns. The balance curve remains smooth and steady throughout the test.





🔸 2% Risk Backtest

This configuration offers a balanced performance with a bit more profit potential while keeping the drawdown at a reasonable level. It’s a good choice for traders who want a mix of safety and returns.





🔺 4% Risk Backtest

This is more aggressive setup. The profits are higher, but so is the drawdown. The EA still shows strong recovery thanks to its risk management and trade filtering logic.





📊 Performance Summary

Risk Net Profit (USD) Max Drawdown 1% $2,965 4.30% 2% $6,877 8.54% 4% $18,418 17.03%















💡 Enabling the Max Monthly Symbol Relative DD(%) Setting

According to the relative drawdown shown in the backtest report, I adjust the Max Monthly Symbol Relative DD(%) parameter in the EA’s input settings. This value is usually set to match the drawdown seen in the report, plus a little extra margin for safety. It helps protect the account by stopping trading if the drawdown limit is reached during live trading.





💬 Final Thoughts

The ACRON Supply Demand EA adapts well to different risk levels, making it suitable for both conservative and aggressive traders. It’s always best to start testing on a demo account first to get used to the parameters and understand how the EA reacts to market movements. Once you’re comfortable, you can go live and then scale up gradually as confidence grows.







