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💎 Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143759🎯 Why Lunexa?
products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller
products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller
✅ In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive.
✅ Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with over 10,000 intelligent trading algorithms.
✅ Powered by Deep Learning and professional money management strategies
✅ Intelligent decision-making engine with hybrid weighted scoring system
✅ Simultaneous analysis across three timeframes (Daily, H4, H1) using a smart scoring logic
Only 100 licenses of this robot will be sold.
Once all licenses are claimed, sales will be permanently closed.
Priority is given to early buyers.
🎯 Smart Entry System with Technical Scoring
✅ Includes 10 independent entry points, each with 10 adaptive technical setups
✅ Uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to identify optimal signals
✅ Predicts market reaction through behavioral candle analysis
✅ High win-rate, consistent profits, not dependent on specific market conditions
✅ Targeted monthly profit: 7% to 15%, with risk kept under 7%
🎯 Capital Protection – Multi-Layer Risk Control
✅ Daily loss limiter (Daily Max Loss)
✅ Emergency exit from trades during critical conditions
✅ Intelligent position size reduction in loss scenarios (SLP/SDF)
✅ Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit during trades using professional trailing stop
✅ Special strategies for handling abnormal market conditions
🎯 Smart Market Filters
✅ SSF (Smart Strength Filter): Displays the strength of currency volatility
✅ Correlation Filter: Prevents opening correlated or conflicting positions
✅ News Filter: Filters risky news events with minute-level timing before and after news
✅ Prevents trading in ranging or highly volatile markets using adaptive ATR filters
🎯 Advanced Position Management
✅ Controls price and time spacing between trades
✅ Re-entries in the direction of profit with reduced risk
✅ Smart exits based on live technical scoring and adaptive profit control
✅ Uses Pyramiding to increase profits without increasing risk
🎯 Flexible and Precise Money Management
✅ Compatible with any money management approach
✅ Choose between percentage-based, fixed lot, pyramiding, or signal-strength-based methods
✅ Active Symbol Account: Controls the number of active symbols per account – exclusive to Lunexa
✅ CCF System: Precisely manages how many symbols to trade, how to enter, and how to control risk and increase profits
✅ Example: For a $10,000 account, up to 6 symbols can run simultaneously with controlled risk
🎯 Unique Advantages of Lunexa
✅ Optimized on 26 major Forex symbols
✅ To achieve maximum performance, Lunexa must be active on all 26 symbols simultaneously
✅ Many of Lunexa's advanced features only activate when multiple symbols are running
✅ Backtests show results for only one symbol — real performance is seen when at least 3 symbols are running live
✅ Designed for large-scale capital, delivering 1x to 2x profit-to-risk ratio
🎯 Institutional-Grade Design
✅ Tailored for banks, financial institutions, and large investment firms
✅ Trusted to manage million-dollar portfolios securely
✅ Ideal for portfolio managers, professional traders, and serious investors
✅ Fully compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
✅ Not limited to one strategy – features a fully adaptive, multi-layer system
✅ Can be used in both fully automatic or semi-automatic modes
🎯 Help & Support
✅ Comes with a complete 100-page user manual
✅ In-depth guidance on all features via the built-in help system
✅ Continuous support and regular updates to ensure optimal performance
🚨 Important Notice:
❗️Only users who have purchased the official Lunexa license should contact us.
Upon purchase, you will receive:
✅ A complete step-by-step installation guide
✅ All the custom indicators required for Lunexa to function properly
✅ Full configuration settings for all 26 optimized symbols
✅ As Lunexa is built from multiple independent modules, precise installation is critical
📞 Contact us now to receive a free test version or schedule a consultation
⚡️ For serious investors only – Recommended minimum capital: $1,000