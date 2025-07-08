💎 Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot





MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143759

products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller

🎯 Why Lunexa?

✅ In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive.

✅ Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with over 10,000 intelligent trading algorithms.

✅ Powered by Deep Learning and professional money management strategies

✅ Intelligent decision-making engine with hybrid weighted scoring system

✅ Simultaneous analysis across three timeframes (Daily, H4, H1) using a smart scoring logic Only 100 licenses of this robot will be sold. Once all licenses are claimed, sales will be permanently closed. Priority is given to early buyers. 🎯 Smart Entry System with Technical Scoring

✅ Includes 10 independent entry points, each with 10 adaptive technical setups

✅ Uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to identify optimal signals

✅ Predicts market reaction through behavioral candle analysis

✅ High win-rate, consistent profits, not dependent on specific market conditions

✅ Targeted monthly profit: 7% to 15%, with risk kept under 7%

🎯 Capital Protection – Multi-Layer Risk Control





✅ Daily loss limiter (Daily Max Loss)

✅ Emergency exit from trades during critical conditions

✅ Intelligent position size reduction in loss scenarios (SLP/SDF)

✅ Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit during trades using professional trailing stop

✅ Special strategies for handling abnormal market conditions

🎯 Smart Market Filters





✅ SSF (Smart Strength Filter): Displays the strength of currency volatility

✅ Correlation Filter: Prevents opening correlated or conflicting positions

✅ News Filter: Filters risky news events with minute-level timing before and after news

✅ Prevents trading in ranging or highly volatile markets using adaptive ATR filters

🎯 Advanced Position Management





✅ Controls price and time spacing between trades

✅ Re-entries in the direction of profit with reduced risk

✅ Smart exits based on live technical scoring and adaptive profit control

✅ Uses Pyramiding to increase profits without increasing risk

🎯 Flexible and Precise Money Management





✅ Compatible with any money management approach

✅ Choose between percentage-based, fixed lot, pyramiding, or signal-strength-based methods

✅ Active Symbol Account: Controls the number of active symbols per account – exclusive to Lunexa

✅ CCF System: Precisely manages how many symbols to trade, how to enter, and how to control risk and increase profits

✅ Example: For a $10,000 account, up to 6 symbols can run simultaneously with controlled risk

🎯 Unique Advantages of Lunexa





✅ Optimized on 26 major Forex symbols

✅ To achieve maximum performance, Lunexa must be active on all 26 symbols simultaneously

✅ Many of Lunexa's advanced features only activate when multiple symbols are running

✅ Backtests show results for only one symbol — real performance is seen when at least 3 symbols are running live

✅ Designed for large-scale capital, delivering 1x to 2x profit-to-risk ratio

🎯 Institutional-Grade Design





✅ Tailored for banks, financial institutions, and large investment firms

✅ Trusted to manage million-dollar portfolios securely

✅ Ideal for portfolio managers, professional traders, and serious investors

✅ Fully compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

✅ Not limited to one strategy – features a fully adaptive, multi-layer system

✅ Can be used in both fully automatic or semi-automatic modes

🎯 Help & Support





✅ Comes with a complete 100-page user manual

✅ In-depth guidance on all features via the built-in help system

✅ Continuous support and regular updates to ensure optimal performance

🚨 Important Notice:





❗️Only users who have purchased the official Lunexa license should contact us.

Upon purchase, you will receive:





✅ A complete step-by-step installation guide

✅ All the custom indicators required for Lunexa to function properly

✅ Full configuration settings for all 26 optimized symbols

✅ As Lunexa is built from multiple independent modules, precise installation is critical





📞 Contact us now to receive a free test version or schedule a consultation

⚡️ For serious investors only – Recommended minimum capital: $1,000



