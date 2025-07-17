Failed Your FTMO? 5-Step Reset Plan to Bounce Back Without Burning Cash

A single bad day can scrap a $100 challenge fee—twice if you panic-retry.
Before you torch another account, use this funded-trader reset to regroup, retest and return stronger.
1 — 48-Hour Cool-Down (Disconnect & Decompress)
Loss-aversion warps logic. Close the platform, mute Telegram P/L screenshots and sleep on it—literally. A funded-trader study shows cortisol levels normalise after ~36 h; decisions made sooner are revenge-driven.
2 — Micro-Lot Forward Test (Data, Not Doubt)
Open a $1 000 demo or cent account and run your EA at 0.01 lot for five trading days. Record:
- Max daily drawdown
- Worst slippage during news
- Behaviour around equity cap
Tool: The free version of DoIt GBP Master includes a daily-loss cap and ATR trailing—perfect for stress-testing.
Download Demo →
3 — Equity-Cap Re-Config
Challenge rules = 5 % daily, 10 % total. Hard-code the EA to pause at 4 % so you never flirt with instant failure.
If your bot can’t cap itself, switch to one that can (live proof: +91 % gain, < 12 % DD).
4 — Timeline & Portfolio Re-Design
Trading one big 100 k account feels heroic—until it isn’t. Split risk:
|Option
|Fee
|Psychological Load
|Re-try Buffer
|1× 100 k
|$625
|All-in
|0
|3× 10 k
|$100 × 3
|Lightweight
|Two extra bullets
Treat each attempt like a separate trade in your portfolio. When one fails, you still have ammo without emotional carry-over.
5 — Psychology Reboot Checklist 🧠
- Re-test with micro-lot (step 2).
- Score your EA using the Real-World EA Survival Test 👉 Download free checklist
- Journal your trigger points (time-pressure, news FOMO, lot-size urges).
- Set equity cap = 4 %.
- Start next challenge only after five green journal days.
Follow all five and you’re trading math, not emotion.
Live Example — GBP Master Reset Success
User “M. Clarke” failed a 100 k at –6 %. He switched to DoIt GBP Master with equity cap, ran a 10 k challenge, and hit +10 % in 17 days—without a single > 4 % red day.
Proof & stats → MyFxBook.
Ready Tools for a Clean Re-Start
|Need
|Solution
|EA with built-in daily cap & ATR trailing
|DoIt GBP Master (live proof)
|Diversified gold hedge EA
|DoIt Gold Guardian — FREE with licence
|Low-spread prop-firm broker
|IC Markets RAW / Pepperstone Razor
🎯 Start Your 5-Minute Reset Now
- Step 1: Forward-test the free demo in MT5 for 5 days.
- Step 2: Buy the full licence for $599 and get DoIt Gold Guardian ($399) FREE — last units before price jumps to $999.
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