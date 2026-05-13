Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro Passes Prop Firm Challenge Phase 1

Remember this blog post "Running my EA on a Prop firm challenge - Phase 1"?

Well...we are proud to announce the Phase 1 account has now been successfully completed and disconnected following the achievement of the required objectives, marking another important milestone in the continued development and live evaluation of the Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro framework.





This achievement reflects the EA’s continued focus on disciplined execution, structured risk management, and controlled account growth under real prop-firm style trading conditions. Rather than relying on aggressive exposure or unstable recovery systems, the objective remains consistency, protection, and long-term sustainability.

Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro was specifically developed with advanced account protection features and adaptive risk handling designed to perform responsibly in funded trading environments. Passing Phase 1 is another encouraging step in validating the EA’s overall framework and approach to modern automated trading.

The journey continues toward verification and funded status. Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, Check out my recommended prop firm (Phase 1 target: 8% / Phase 2 target: 6%).

NB: Traders using the EA on my recommended prop firm via the link are welcome to message me for the recommended .set files.



