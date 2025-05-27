⚡ Signal Flash: Pinpoint the Cross, Trade Without the Noise ⚡

Signal Flash – No Repaint, No Lag, No Backpainting

Signal Flash pinpoints precise entry moments by detecting stochastic crossovers on completed bars. It alerts you immediately via on-chart markers, optional sound and email notifications, and supports all symbols and timeframes without altering historical signals.

Logic

The indicator calculates %K and %D lines using your chosen periods ( KPeriod , DPeriod , Slowing ) and MA method on the typical price or close/close. A buy arrow appears when %K crosses above %D; a sell arrow when %K crosses below. You can also trigger cross-overs specifically at overbought or oversold levels.





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Signal Presentation

Arrows plot once at the high or low of the triggering bar and remain fixed. Color, size, and character codes are fully customizable; you’ll never miss a valid crossover on any chart.









Configuration

Every input is exposed in the panel: enable or disable sound/email alerts, adjust stochastic periods, choose MA smoothing, set overbought/oversold thresholds, and toggle which crosses to display. This transparency makes tuning fast and intuitive.









Performance

Built in optimized MQL4, Signal Flash skips real-time bar calculations, updating only on bar close. No repainting, no backpainting, and no lag.



FAQ

Does it repaint?

No. Signals plot only at the close of each bar and never change thereafter.

Is there lag?

The only delay is the time to close the bar; calculations execute immediately afterward with no added buffering.

Which timeframes and symbols are supported?

All timeframes (M1–MN1) and any Forex pair, commodity, or index—Signal Flash adapts automatically.

How do I fine-tune sensitivity?

Adjust KPeriod , DPeriod , Slowing , and overbought/oversold levels to balance between signal frequency and strength based on your trading style.



