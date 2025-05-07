🥇🚀 GOLD SNIPER FLIP ZONES SIGNAL SYSTEM 🚀🥇

Sniper Flip Zones – Smart Buy/Sell Signal System
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I designed Sniper Flip Zones to generate ultra-precise BUY and SELL signals by identifying moments where momentum shifts sharply in trending or ranging markets. It works exceptionally well on XAUUSD M1/M5, but can be applied to any pair or timeframe using the configurable parameters.
The core logic combines:
- Stochastic reversals at extreme levels (10/90)
- Optional crossovers of %K and %D
- Dynamic trend detection using short and long SMAs
- Alternating logic to avoid back-to-back signals in the same direction
Once a signal is confirmed, the system places a clearly visible arrow on the chart and triggers an alert with the pair, direction, TP and SL values.
How Signals Are Generated
Signals are triggered based on:
- Overbought/Oversold exits: The indicator detects when the fast stochastic exits extreme zones (above 90 or below 10), often marking short-term reversals.
- Crossover filters: %K/%D crossovers can be enabled for stronger confirmation (optional).
- Trend alignment: The system detects bullish or bearish trend bias using a dual moving average filter (configurable). This helps avoid counter-trend signals.
- Alternating logic: To reduce overtrading, once a BUY or SELL is issued, the next signal must be in the opposite direction.
All calculations are done on closed candles, ensuring that no signal is repainted.
User Interface
The indicator displays a fully visual panel that updates in real time, including:
- Signal accuracy: Calculated as a live percentage of how many past signals have hit their TP before SL.
- Current trend status: Bullish, Bearish, or Neutral (based on MA cross)
- Configurable TP and SL levels
- Live spread display
- Red and green arrows marking each signal on the chart
- Alerts: Sound, popup, push, and/or email
Recommended Settings
- Default TP/SL: 100 pips TP, 250 pips SL (can be modified)
- Pairs: Works best with XAUUSD, GBPJPY, and other volatile pairs
- Timeframes: M1 and M5 preferred for scalping
- Trend: Performs best during active trending hours like London and NY sessions
The system is flexible: while it can be used standalone, I suggest combining it with basic support/resistance or price action analysis for best results.
How Accuracy Is Calculated
- If TP is hit before SL (based on historical candles after the arrow), it counts as successful
The live accuracy display updates every tick and is shown on the panel under "PAIR+TF ACCURACY".
This feedback helps the trader instantly evaluate performance by symbol and timeframe.
You’re in control of how aggressive or conservative the signals are.
Final Notes
Sniper Flip Zones was designed to be clean, fast, and powerful — with no repainting, no lag, and zero confusion. It offers clear entries, logic transparency, and continuous feedback via the accuracy panel. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool gives you reliable confirmation at key moments.
Use it, test it, optimize it — and you’ll see how simple it is to spot precise entries using a rules-based system.