Delta Trigger Indicator





Clear signals. Fast alerts. No repaint.



Delta Trigger is a precision-based arrow indicator that instantly reacts to trend shifts using the DI+ and DI– lines from the ADX. It delivers clean Buy/Sell arrows without repainting, without delay, and without disappearing.



Best Pair: XAUUSD

While Delta Trigger works seamlessly across all Forex pairs and timeframes (from M1 to H4 and beyond), it performs exceptionally well on XAUUSD, where momentum shifts are more aggressive and frequent. Delta Trigger adapts instantly to your trading style — whether you're scalping short-term moves or catching intraday reversals.



Core Features:









Flexible Timeframe Compatibility

Perfect for M1 scalping, M15 intraday moves, or H4 trend trades.



Accurate Buy/Sell Signals

Built on ADX directional logic. A green arrow appears when DI+ overtakes DI– (Buy), and a red arrow when DI– overtakes DI+ (Sell).



Clean Visual Arrows

Highly visible arrows — green for Buy, red for Sell — that do not repaint or vanish.



Instant Alert System

Get notified immediately via:

- Pop-up alerts

- Push notifications (mobile)

- Optional email alerts

You can choose to receive alerts instantly or at candle close for added confirmation.



Lightning-Fast Performance

Optimized for fast execution and high-frequency strategies — no lag, no delay.



Zero Repaint Guarantee

Arrows remain fixed from the moment they appear. No tricks, no surprises.





How It Works (Behind the Scenes)









Delta Trigger uses the Average Directional Index (ADX) to analyze candle-by-candle shifts in directional momentum.



Buy Signal: Triggered when DI+ crosses above DI– with increasing trend strength.

Sell Signal: Triggered when DI– crosses above DI+ as bullish momentum weakens.

The signal is shown immediately on the current candle — and stays there. No repainting, no shifting.





Best Usage Strategy



1. Apply Delta Trigger to your chart.

2. Wait for a Buy or Sell arrow to appear — it won’t repaint.

3. Enter quickly or wait for candle-close confirmation (your choice).

4. Use during London, New York, or overlap sessions for higher impact.











Ideal for:

- Traders who want reliable, fast-entry signals

- High-volatility markets like XAUUSD

- Manual or alert-based semi-automated strategies





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