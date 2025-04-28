SWING MASTER. Fully automated Algo Pumping

🎯 Swing Strategy + Advanced Algo Engine

How does this beast work? It hunts for reversal setups based on Swing patterns — when the price hits a fresh local HIGH or LOW and prepares to pull back. Once the bot detects the setup, it enters the trade, catching the smooth move back toward the mean.





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Get this expert advisor here - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137361?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Swing Master EA is armed with:

Modified Bollinger Bands ,

Intelligent RSI filters ,

Precision-tuned Moving Averages ,

Professional-grade Swing Indicator ,

Volatility analysis and distance checking to the profit lock-in zone.

Every trade is a calculated, powerful move.

🛠 What’s next? Swing Master EA Roadmap:

🔹 Step 1: Add "Position Trading" mode — to catch bigger moves on H1 and H4,

🔹 Step 2: Introduce "Light Averaging" — smartly averaging 2-3 entries per asset to boost account growth (for those who like a bit more spice in their trading).

💣 Guys, it’s time not just to trade — it’s time to dominate the markets with Swing Master EA!

Let’s roll and crush those profits! 🔥🚀



