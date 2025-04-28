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Daily AI Scalps – 2025-04-28 | USD/JPY +30 pips & Today’s Ifo-Dallas Playbook
Good morning, traders! Our AI booked +59 pips (4 wins / 1 loss) from a sequence of USD/JPY scalps and a well-timed GBP/USD short around U.S. housing-data and PMI releases.:contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0} The tables below give a detailed breakdown and outline today’s high-impact indicator setups.
Daily Snapshot (Apr 25)
- Net Pips: +59 pips (4 W / 1 L):contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}
- Most-Traded Pair: USD/JPY — mixed bias:contentReference[oaicite:2]{index=2}
- Next Catalyst: Germany Ifo Business Climate 🇩🇪 (18:00 JST):contentReference[oaicite:3]{index=3}
Cumulative Performance (since 2025-01-01)
|★ Rank
|Wins / Losses
|Win Rate
|Net Pips
|★★★★★
|1 / 0
|100 %
|+30
|★★★★☆
|34 / 0
|100 %
|+575
|★★★☆☆
|32 / 6
|84 %
|+392
|★★☆☆☆
|18 / 8
|69 %
|+128
|★☆☆☆☆
|1 / 3
|25 %
|-3
Previous-Day Trade Results
|Pair
|Indicator
|Time (JST)
|Plan
|Pips
|W / L
|★
|USD/JPY
|US Housing Starts & Permits
|21:30
|Buy on beat
|+12
|Win
|★★★☆☆
|USD/JPY
|US Flash PMI
|22:45
|Short on soft print
|+20
|Win
|★★★☆☆
|USD/JPY
|US New Home Sales
|23:00
|Buy on sales surge
|+15
|Win
|★★★★☆
|USD/CAD
|EIA Crude Inventories
|23:30
|Sell on draw
|-18
|Loss
|★★★☆☆
|GBP/USD
|BoE Gov Bailey Speech
|01:30
|Short on dovish tone
|+30
|Win
|★★☆☆☆
Today’s Economic Indicators & Strategy
|Time (JST)
|Indicator
|Pair
|Strategy
(5 min before / 5 s after)
|★
|Exp. Pips
|18:00
|Germany Ifo Business Climate
(Prev 86.7 / Fcst 86.0)
|EUR/USD
|Ifo > 87 → BUY EUR; Ifo < 86 → SELL EUR
|★★★★☆
|20
|23:30
|US Dallas Fed Mfg Index
(Prev -16.3 / Fcst -12.3):contentReference[oaicite:6]{index=6}
|USD/JPY
|Index ≥ -10 → BUY USD; ≤ -25 → SELL USD
|★★★☆☆
|18
|15:00
|UK CBI Trades Survey
(Prev -8 / Fcst -36):contentReference[oaicite:7]{index=7}
|GBP/USD
|Expected weak — SELL GBP
|★★☆☆☆
|12
Shinobi Flash Scalp EA — Hyper-Adaptive News-Spike Hunter
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