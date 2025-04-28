Daily AI Scalps – 2025-04-28 | USD/JPY +30 pips & Today’s Ifo-Dallas Playbook

Good morning, traders! Our AI booked +59 pips (4 wins / 1 loss) from a sequence of USD/JPY scalps and a well-timed GBP/USD short around U.S. housing-data and PMI releases.​:contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0} The tables below give a detailed breakdown and outline today’s high-impact indicator setups.

Daily Snapshot (Apr 25)

Net Pips: +59 pips (4 W / 1 L)​:contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}

+59 pips (4 W / 1 L)​:contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1} Most-Traded Pair: USD/JPY — mixed bias​:contentReference[oaicite:2]{index=2}

USD/JPY — mixed bias​:contentReference[oaicite:2]{index=2} Next Catalyst: Germany Ifo Business Climate 🇩🇪 (18:00 JST)​:contentReference[oaicite:3]{index=3}





Cumulative Performance (since 2025-01-01)

★ Rank Wins / Losses Win Rate Net Pips ★★★★★ 1 / 0 100 % +30 ★★★★☆ 34 / 0 100 % +575 ★★★☆☆ 32 / 6 84 % +392 ★★☆☆☆ 18 / 8 69 % +128 ★☆☆☆☆ 1 / 3 25 % -3





Previous-Day Trade Results

Pair Indicator Time (JST) Plan Pips W / L ★ USD/JPY US Housing Starts & Permits 21:30 Buy on beat +12 Win ★★★☆☆ USD/JPY US Flash PMI 22:45 Short on soft print +20 Win ★★★☆☆ USD/JPY US New Home Sales 23:00 Buy on sales surge +15 Win ★★★★☆ USD/CAD EIA Crude Inventories 23:30 Sell on draw -18 Loss ★★★☆☆ GBP/USD BoE Gov Bailey Speech 01:30 Short on dovish tone +30 Win ★★☆☆☆





Today’s Economic Indicators & Strategy

Time (JST) Indicator Pair Strategy

(5 min before / 5 s after) ★ Exp. Pips 18:00 Germany Ifo Business Climate

(Prev 86.7 / Fcst 86.0) EUR/USD Ifo > 87 → BUY EUR; Ifo < 86 → SELL EUR ★★★★☆ 20 23:30 US Dallas Fed Mfg Index

(Prev -16.3 / Fcst -12.3)​:contentReference[oaicite:6]{index=6} USD/JPY Index ≥ -10 → BUY USD; ≤ -25 → SELL USD ★★★☆☆ 18 15:00 UK CBI Trades Survey

(Prev -8 / Fcst -36)​:contentReference[oaicite:7]{index=7} GBP/USD Expected weak — SELL GBP ★★☆☆☆ 12

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