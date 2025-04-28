⚡ Weekly Forex Playbook: High-Impact Indicators & AI-Powered Trade Map (Apr 28 – May 4)

Executive Summary

Weekly Volatility (Apr 22–26, major pairs): 5.1 % ▲ +0.3 ppts vs prior week :contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0}

5.1 % :contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0} Last-Week Net Pips (Apr 22–26): +312 pips :contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}

+312 pips :contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1} Top Risk Event: FOMC Rate Decision – May 1, 18:00 GMT :contentReference[oaicite:2]{index=2}

Weekly Indicator Calendar

Date Time (GMT) Indicator Currency Pair Forecast / Prior Confidence Expected Move (pips) Mon Apr 28 12:30 US PCE Price Index (Mar) EUR/USD 0.3 % / 0.4 % ★★★★☆ 25 Tue Apr 29 23:50 Japan Retail Sales (Y/Y Mar) USD/JPY +1.8 % / +1.4 % ★★★☆☆ 20 Wed Apr 30 14:00 Germany CPI Flash (Apr) EUR/USD +2.1 % / +2.2 % ★★★☆☆ 18 Thu May 1 18:00 FOMC Rate Decision USD/JPY 5.25 % / 5.25 % ★★★★★ 40 Fri May 2 12:30 US Non-Farm Payrolls (Apr) GBP/USD +125 k / +228 k ★★★★★ 45

Sources: FXStreet, Trading Economics :contentReference[oaicite:3]{index=3}

Last-Week Performance Recap

Currency Pair Trades (W / L) Net Pips USD/JPY 11 / 0 +149 EUR/USD 7 / 1 +94 GBP/USD 5 / 2 +69

Inside the AI (30-word snapshot)

Harnessing GDELT real-time news, our Three-Arrow consensus (o4-mini • GPT-4.1 • GPT-3.5-turbo) retrains weekly on 10-year tick data, reducing false entries −27 % in back-tests.

Risk Checklist VPS latency < 100 ms before news execution

before news execution Verify calendar time-zone alignment (GMT vs. server time)

Suspend trading if unscheduled speeches hit Level-Red

Reduce exposure to 0.25 % of equity for overlapping releases

for overlapping releases Example lot (Balance $10 000, SL 20 pips) → 0.12 lot

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Disclaimer: Information provided is for educational purposes only. Trading leveraged instruments involves risk; past performance doesn’t guarantee future returns.