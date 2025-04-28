⚡ Weekly Forex Playbook: High-Impact Indicators & AI-Powered Trade Map (Apr 28 – May 4)
Weekly Trends

⚡ Weekly Forex Playbook: High-Impact Indicators & AI-Powered Trade Map (Apr 28 – May 4)

28 April 2025, 01:51
Mikoto Hamazono
Mikoto Hamazono
0
345

⚡ Weekly Forex Playbook: High-Impact Indicators & AI-Powered Trade Map (Apr 28 – May 4)

Executive Summary

  • Weekly Volatility (Apr 22–26, major pairs): 5.1 % ▲ +0.3 ppts vs prior week :contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0}
  • Last-Week Net Pips (Apr 22–26): +312 pips :contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}
  • Top Risk Event: FOMC Rate Decision – May 1, 18:00 GMT :contentReference[oaicite:2]{index=2}

Weekly Indicator Calendar

Date Time (GMT) Indicator Currency Pair Forecast / Prior Confidence Expected Move (pips)
Mon Apr 28 12:30 US PCE Price Index (Mar) EUR/USD 0.3 % / 0.4 % ★★★★☆ 25
Tue Apr 29 23:50 Japan Retail Sales (Y/Y Mar) USD/JPY +1.8 % / +1.4 % ★★★☆☆ 20
Wed Apr 30 14:00 Germany CPI Flash (Apr) EUR/USD +2.1 % / +2.2 % ★★★☆☆ 18
Thu May 1 18:00 FOMC Rate Decision USD/JPY 5.25 % / 5.25 % ★★★★★ 40
Fri May 2 12:30 US Non-Farm Payrolls (Apr) GBP/USD +125 k / +228 k ★★★★★ 45

Sources: FXStreet, Trading Economics :contentReference[oaicite:3]{index=3}

Last-Week Performance Recap

Currency Pair Trades (W / L) Net Pips
USD/JPY 11 / 0 +149
EUR/USD 7 / 1 +94
GBP/USD 5 / 2 +69

Inside the AI (30-word snapshot)

Harnessing GDELT real-time news, our Three-Arrow consensus (o4-mini • GPT-4.1 • GPT-3.5-turbo) retrains weekly on 10-year tick data, reducing false entries −27 % in back-tests.

Risk Checklist

  • VPS latency < 100 ms before news execution
  • Verify calendar time-zone alignment (GMT vs. server time)
  • Suspend trading if unscheduled speeches hit Level-Red
  • Reduce exposure to 0.25 % of equity for overlapping releases
  • Example lot (Balance $10 000, SL 20 pips) → 0.12 lot

🗨️ Join the Conversation

Which indicator will you trade this week?
Share your plan below — top insights will be highlighted in next week’s post!

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA — Now with Tariff-Sentiment & Tokyo-CPI Filters

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA – GPT-Driven Forex Robot
  • Adaptive Bias Engine: real-time tariff sentiment + Tokyo CPI swing filter for sharper entries.
  • Three-Arrow Voting: o4-mini, GPT-4.1 & GPT-3.5-turbo approve each trade for maximum objectivity.
  • Built-in Safeguards: spread, session filters & equity-aware risk control.

➜ Try Free Demo on MQL5 Market

📡 Stay updated with strategy tweaks & live results:
SamurAI Economic AI Trading Channel

Disclaimer: Information provided is for educational purposes only. Trading leveraged instruments involves risk; past performance doesn’t guarantee future returns.

#scalping, forex forecast, expert advisor, Algorithmic Trading, EA, AI, MQL5, AI Prediction, Automate