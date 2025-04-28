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⚡ Weekly Forex Playbook: High-Impact Indicators & AI-Powered Trade Map (Apr 28 – May 4)
Executive Summary
- Weekly Volatility (Apr 22–26, major pairs): 5.1 % ▲ +0.3 ppts vs prior week :contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0}
- Last-Week Net Pips (Apr 22–26): +312 pips :contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}
- Top Risk Event: FOMC Rate Decision – May 1, 18:00 GMT :contentReference[oaicite:2]{index=2}
Weekly Indicator Calendar
|Date
|Time (GMT)
|Indicator
|Currency Pair
|Forecast / Prior
|Confidence
|Expected Move (pips)
|Mon Apr 28
|12:30
|US PCE Price Index (Mar)
|EUR/USD
|0.3 % / 0.4 %
|★★★★☆
|25
|Tue Apr 29
|23:50
|Japan Retail Sales (Y/Y Mar)
|USD/JPY
|+1.8 % / +1.4 %
|★★★☆☆
|20
|Wed Apr 30
|14:00
|Germany CPI Flash (Apr)
|EUR/USD
|+2.1 % / +2.2 %
|★★★☆☆
|18
|Thu May 1
|18:00
|FOMC Rate Decision
|USD/JPY
|5.25 % / 5.25 %
|★★★★★
|40
|Fri May 2
|12:30
|US Non-Farm Payrolls (Apr)
|GBP/USD
|+125 k / +228 k
|★★★★★
|45
Sources: FXStreet, Trading Economics :contentReference[oaicite:3]{index=3}
Last-Week Performance Recap
|Currency Pair
|Trades (W / L)
|Net Pips
|USD/JPY
|11 / 0
|+149
|EUR/USD
|7 / 1
|+94
|GBP/USD
|5 / 2
|+69
Inside the AI (30-word snapshot)
Harnessing GDELT real-time news, our Three-Arrow consensus (o4-mini • GPT-4.1 • GPT-3.5-turbo) retrains weekly on 10-year tick data, reducing false entries −27 % in back-tests.
Risk Checklist
- VPS latency < 100 ms before news execution
- Verify calendar time-zone alignment (GMT vs. server time)
- Suspend trading if unscheduled speeches hit Level-Red
- Reduce exposure to 0.25 % of equity for overlapping releases
- Example lot (Balance $10 000, SL 20 pips) → 0.12 lot
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Japan AI Exo Scalp EA — Now with Tariff-Sentiment & Tokyo-CPI Filters
- Adaptive Bias Engine: real-time tariff sentiment + Tokyo CPI swing filter for sharper entries.
- Three-Arrow Voting: o4-mini, GPT-4.1 & GPT-3.5-turbo approve each trade for maximum objectivity.
- Built-in Safeguards: spread, session filters & equity-aware risk control.
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Disclaimer: Information provided is for educational purposes only. Trading leveraged instruments involves risk; past performance doesn’t guarantee future returns.