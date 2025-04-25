Daily AI Scalps – 2025-04-25 | USD/JPY +30 pips & Today’s PCE Playbook
Good morning, traders! Our AI booked +59 pips (4 wins / 1 loss) from a sequence of USD/JPY scalps and a timely GBP/USD short around U.S. housing-data and PMI releases. The tables below give a detailed breakdown and outline today’s high-impact indicator setups.:contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0}
Daily Snapshot (Apr 24)
- Net Pips: +59 pips (4 W / 1 L):contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}
- Most-Traded Pair: USD/JPY — mixed bias:contentReference[oaicite:2]{index=2}
- Next Catalyst: Germany GDP Flash 🇩🇪 (17:00 JST):contentReference[oaicite:3]{index=3}
Cumulative Performance (since 2025-01-01)
|★ Rank
|Wins / Losses
|Win Rate
|Net Pips
|★★★★★
|1 / 0
|100 %
|+30
|★★★★☆
|33 / 0
|100 %
|+560
|★★★☆☆
|30 / 5
|86 %
|+378
|★★☆☆☆
|17 / 8
|68 %
|+98
|★☆☆☆☆
|1 / 3
|25 %
|-3
Previous-Day Trade Results
|Pair
|Indicator
|Time (JST)
|Plan
|Pips
|W / L
|★
|USD/JPY
|US Housing Starts & Permits
|21:30
|Buy on beat
|+12
|Win
|★★★☆☆
|USD/JPY
|US Flash PMI
|22:45
|Short on soft print
|+20
|Win
|★★★☆☆
|USD/JPY
|US New Home Sales
|23:00
|Buy on sales surge
|+15
|Win
|★★★★☆
|USD/CAD
|EIA Crude Inventories
|23:30
|Sell on draw — refuted
|-18
|Loss
|★★★☆☆
|GBP/USD
|BoE Gov Bailey Speech
|01:30
|Short on dovish tone
|+30
|Win
|★★☆☆☆
Source: AI trade log, cross-checked with MQL5 order history.:contentReference[oaicite:4]{index=4}
Today’s Economic Indicators & Strategy
|Time (JST)
|Indicator
|Pair
|Strategy
(5 min before / 5 s after)
|★
|Exp. Pips
|08:30
|Tokyo CPI (Apr)
|USD/JPY
|Print beat → JPY strength; no new trade (already released)
|★☆☆☆☆
|5
|17:00
|Germany GDP Flash Q1
|EUR/USD
|GDP < 0 % → Sell EUR; GDP > 0.3 % → Buy EUR
|★★★★☆
|20
|21:30
|US Personal Spending & Core PCE (Mar)
|USD/JPY
|PCE > 0.3 % YoY jump → Buy USD / JPY; miss → Stand aside
|★★★★☆
|30
|23:00
|US Michigan Sentiment Final (Apr)
|USD/JPY
|Surprise > +2 pts → Buy USD; weak → No trade
|★★☆☆☆
|12
Japan AI Exo Scalp EA — Lightning-Fast GPT-Powered Scalper
Now upgraded with Tokyo CPI adaptive bias and real-time tariff sentiment scoring.
Three-Arrow consensus (o4-mini, GPT-4-Turbo, GPT-3.5-Turbo) validates each entry for rock-solid accuracy.
➜ Grab the free demo on MQL5 Market
Disclaimer: Trading leveraged instruments involves risk; past performance does not guarantee future results. Manage capital wisely and trade at your own discretion.