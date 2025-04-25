Daily AI Scalps – 2025-04-25 | USD/JPY +30 pips & Today’s PCE Playbook

Good morning, traders! Our AI booked +59 pips (4 wins / 1 loss) from a sequence of USD/JPY scalps and a timely GBP/USD short around U.S. housing-data and PMI releases. The tables below give a detailed breakdown and outline today’s high-impact indicator setups.​:contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0}

Daily Snapshot (Apr 24)

Net Pips: +59 pips (4 W / 1 L)​:contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}

+59 pips (4 W / 1 L)​:contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1} Most-Traded Pair: USD/JPY — mixed bias​:contentReference[oaicite:2]{index=2}

USD/JPY — mixed bias​:contentReference[oaicite:2]{index=2} Next Catalyst: Germany GDP Flash 🇩🇪 (17:00 JST)​:contentReference[oaicite:3]{index=3}

Cumulative Performance (since 2025-01-01)

★ Rank Wins / Losses Win Rate Net Pips ★★★★★ 1 / 0 100 % +30 ★★★★☆ 33 / 0 100 % +560 ★★★☆☆ 30 / 5 86 % +378 ★★☆☆☆ 17 / 8 68 % +98 ★☆☆☆☆ 1 / 3 25 % -3

Previous-Day Trade Results

Pair Indicator Time (JST) Plan Pips W / L ★ USD/JPY US Housing Starts & Permits 21:30 Buy on beat +12 Win ★★★☆☆ USD/JPY US Flash PMI 22:45 Short on soft print +20 Win ★★★☆☆ USD/JPY US New Home Sales 23:00 Buy on sales surge +15 Win ★★★★☆ USD/CAD EIA Crude Inventories 23:30 Sell on draw — refuted -18 Loss ★★★☆☆ GBP/USD BoE Gov Bailey Speech 01:30 Short on dovish tone +30 Win ★★☆☆☆

Source: AI trade log, cross-checked with MQL5 order history.​:contentReference[oaicite:4]{index=4}

Today’s Economic Indicators & Strategy

Time (JST) Indicator Pair Strategy

(5 min before / 5 s after) ★ Exp. Pips 08:30 Tokyo CPI (Apr) USD/JPY Print beat → JPY strength; no new trade (already released) ★☆☆☆☆ 5 17:00 Germany GDP Flash Q1 EUR/USD GDP < 0 % → Sell EUR; GDP > 0.3 % → Buy EUR ★★★★☆ 20 21:30 US Personal Spending & Core PCE (Mar) USD/JPY PCE > 0.3 % YoY jump → Buy USD / JPY; miss → Stand aside ★★★★☆ 30 23:00 US Michigan Sentiment Final (Apr) USD/JPY Surprise > +2 pts → Buy USD; weak → No trade ★★☆☆☆ 12





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