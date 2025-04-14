



VeMAs indicator previous week GBPUSD EURUSD XAUUSD







The number of points passed by the price since the indicator signals is marked on the screenshots. (this function has been added to the indicator)





The best combination of indicator data is taken as indicator signals.





The best combination of VeMAs:



Model to buy:

When you see a strong green bar crossing the zero line, it means that momentum is moving towards buying.

Check the VeMAs background it should be green in colour.

VeMAs signal line should be above 0.

Entry: as soon as volume is confirmed by 2 green histogram bars, enter at candle close.



Model for sell:

When you see a strong red bar crossing the zero line, it means that momentum is moving towards selling.

Check the VeMAs background it should be red in colour.

VeMAs signal line should be below 0.

Entry: as soon as volume is confirmed by 2 red histogram bars, enter at candle close.







GBPUSD 07.04.2025 — 11.04.2025













EURUSD 07.04.2025 — 11.04.2025













XAUUSD 07.04.2025 — 11.04.2025













In the absolute majority of cases after the signals of VeMAs indicator the price goes in the direction we need.



Check it out for yourself.







You can download a free demo version of the indicator here: VeMAs mt5

















