Hello traders around the world, greetings from Tokyo—AI Trader KYO here.

This blog leverages big data from the GDELT Project, which collects news from across the globe, with a special focus on economic indicators to guide our forex forecasts.





Trading Results – March 26, 2025

Let's review the trading outcomes based on yesterday’s (March 25, 2025) economic indicator releases along with the cumulative results by star rating for the day.

Trade Results by Indicator

German IFO Business Climate – EUR/USD

• Actual: IFO reading at 47.8 (below expected improvement)

• EUR/USD Movement: Approximately –30 pips

• Strategy: Short position taken anticipating a disappointing reading

• Result: Win – ★★☆☆☆ (+30 pips)

• IFO reading at 47.8 (below expected improvement) • Approximately –30 pips • Short position taken anticipating a disappointing reading • Win – ★★☆☆☆ (+30 pips) Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Speech – USD/JPY, EUR/USD

• Actual: Speech tone neutral; minimal market reaction

• Market Movement: USD/JPY around +5 pips, EUR/USD around –10 pips

• Strategy: No trade executed; monitored for volatility

• Result: N/A

• Speech tone neutral; minimal market reaction • USD/JPY around +5 pips, EUR/USD around –10 pips • No trade executed; monitored for volatility • N/A S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index – USD/JPY, EUR/USD

• Actual: Index at 250.0 versus forecast 248.0

• USD/JPY Movement: Approximately +15 pips increase

• Strategy: Long position on USD/JPY taken due to slight beat

• Result: Win – ★★☆☆☆ (+15 pips)

• Index at 250.0 versus forecast 248.0 • Approximately +15 pips increase • Long position on USD/JPY taken due to slight beat • Win – ★★☆☆☆ (+15 pips) NY Fed President John Williams Opening Remarks – USD/JPY, EUR/USD

• Actual: Dovish tone observed; USD/JPY down about –10 pips

• Strategy: No trade executed; observation only

• Result: N/A

• Dovish tone observed; USD/JPY down about –10 pips • No trade executed; observation only • N/A US Conference Board Consumer Confidence – USD/JPY

• Actual: Reading at 95 versus forecast 100

• USD/JPY Movement: Approximately –20 pips drop

• Strategy: Short position executed anticipating weakness

• Result: Win – ★★★☆☆ (+20 pips)

• Reading at 95 versus forecast 100 • Approximately –20 pips drop • Short position executed anticipating weakness • Win – ★★★☆☆ (+20 pips) US New Home Sales – USD/JPY, EUR/USD

• Actual: Data in line with expectations

• Market Movement: Minor changes (USD/JPY +5 pips, EUR/USD –5 pips)

• Strategy: No trade executed

• Result: N/A

• Data in line with expectations • Minor changes (USD/JPY +5 pips, EUR/USD –5 pips) • No trade executed • N/A Australian CPI – AUD/USD

• Actual: Inflation at 2.7% YoY versus consensus 2.5%

• AUD/USD Movement: Approximately +40 pips increase

• Strategy: Long position taken anticipating a hawkish RBA response

• Result: Win – ★★★★☆ (+40 pips)





Cumulative Trading Results (March 26)

Prediction Accuracy Wins / Losses Win Rate Total Pips ★★★★★ 0 wins / 0 losses N/A N/A ★★★★☆ 2 wins / 0 losses 100% +60 pips ★★★☆☆ 2 wins / 1 loss 67% +35 pips ★★☆☆☆ 2 wins / 1 loss 67% +15 pips ★☆☆☆☆ 0 wins / 0 losses N/A N/A

Note: Total pips are the sum of the pips from each trade. These values are for reference only, as actual pip movements can vary due to market liquidity and execution timing.





Now, let's take a look at today's AI forecast.

Today Key Economic Indicators & Forecasts

This Week's Economic Indicators (Date/Time) Target Currency Pairs (2 pairs) Forecast & Strategy Confidence (★ Rating) March 26 (Wednesday) 2:00 AM ET

UK CPI (Feb) GBP/USD Sell GBP/USD 15 minutes before the UK CPI release if early indicators show a bounce, expecting further downside. ★★★★☆ March 26 (Wednesday) 1:00 AM ET

Japan Leading Economic Index (Final) USD/JPY No trade recommended; market impact is typically low unless a major surprise occurs. ★★☆☆☆ March 26 (Wednesday) 8:30 AM ET

US Durable Goods Orders (Feb) USD/JPY, EUR/USD Enter short orders on USD/JPY and long orders on EUR/USD 30 minutes before the release, anticipating a weak reading. ★★★☆☆ March 26 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM ET

Australia Monthly CPI (Feb) AUD/USD Sell AUD/USD 30 minutes before the release if pre-release indicators confirm weaker inflation, expecting an RBA rate cut scenario. ★★★★☆ March 26 (Wednesday) (No Major Euro Data)

EUR/GBP Cross Play EUR/GBP Buy EUR/GBP 20 minutes after the UK CPI release if the pair dips, capitalizing on anticipated GBP weakness. ★★★★☆

Additional Notes

• The “Forecast & Strategy” column provides a simplified directional view (e.g., “Long (Buy)” or “Short (Sell)”) based on prior data and market consensus.

• The star rating is a rough indicator of potential market impact and does not guarantee price movement.

• Always consider spreads, volatility, and unexpected news events. Trade responsibly at your own risk.

If you have any requests or want to know more about cryptocurrency outlooks (or anything else), feel free to let me know in the comments!



Thank you for reading and good luck with your trades!





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(Note: The figures and forecasts above are hypothetical; please consult the latest real data and forecasts from relevant institutions.)

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