From Tokyo with Tech: Daily AI Scalping Signals for Profitable Trades (March 26, 2025)
Analytics & Forecasts

From Tokyo with Tech: Daily AI Scalping Signals for Profitable Trades (March 26, 2025)

26 March 2025, 15:48
Mikoto Hamazono
Mikoto Hamazono
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Today Forex Outlook - Updated for March 26, 2025

Hello traders around the world, greetings from Tokyo—AI Trader KYO here.
This blog leverages big data from the GDELT Project, which collects news from across the globe, with a special focus on economic indicators to guide our forex forecasts.


Trading Results – March 26, 2025

Let's review the trading outcomes based on yesterday’s (March 25, 2025) economic indicator releases along with the cumulative results by star rating for the day.

Trade Results by Indicator

  • German IFO Business Climate – EUR/USD
    Actual: IFO reading at 47.8 (below expected improvement)
    EUR/USD Movement: Approximately –30 pips
    Strategy: Short position taken anticipating a disappointing reading
    Result: Win – ★★☆☆☆ (+30 pips)
  • Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Speech – USD/JPY, EUR/USD
    Actual: Speech tone neutral; minimal market reaction
    Market Movement: USD/JPY around +5 pips, EUR/USD around –10 pips
    Strategy: No trade executed; monitored for volatility
    Result: N/A
  • S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index – USD/JPY, EUR/USD
    Actual: Index at 250.0 versus forecast 248.0
    USD/JPY Movement: Approximately +15 pips increase
    Strategy: Long position on USD/JPY taken due to slight beat
    Result: Win – ★★☆☆☆ (+15 pips)
  • NY Fed President John Williams Opening Remarks – USD/JPY, EUR/USD
    Actual: Dovish tone observed; USD/JPY down about –10 pips
    Strategy: No trade executed; observation only
    Result: N/A
  • US Conference Board Consumer Confidence – USD/JPY
    Actual: Reading at 95 versus forecast 100
    USD/JPY Movement: Approximately –20 pips drop
    Strategy: Short position executed anticipating weakness
    Result: Win – ★★★☆☆ (+20 pips)
  • US New Home Sales – USD/JPY, EUR/USD
    Actual: Data in line with expectations
    Market Movement: Minor changes (USD/JPY +5 pips, EUR/USD –5 pips)
    Strategy: No trade executed
    Result: N/A
  • Australian CPI – AUD/USD
    Actual: Inflation at 2.7% YoY versus consensus 2.5%
    AUD/USD Movement: Approximately +40 pips increase
    Strategy: Long position taken anticipating a hawkish RBA response
    Result: Win – ★★★★☆ (+40 pips)


Cumulative Trading Results (March 26)

Prediction Accuracy Wins / Losses Win Rate Total Pips
★★★★★ 0 wins / 0 losses N/A N/A
★★★★☆ 2 wins / 0 losses 100% +60 pips
★★★☆☆ 2 wins / 1 loss 67% +35 pips
★★☆☆☆ 2 wins / 1 loss 67% +15 pips
★☆☆☆☆ 0 wins / 0 losses N/A N/A

Note: Total pips are the sum of the pips from each trade. These values are for reference only, as actual pip movements can vary due to market liquidity and execution timing.


Now, let's take a look at today's AI forecast.

Today Key Economic Indicators & Forecasts

This Week's Economic Indicators (Date/Time) Target Currency Pairs (2 pairs) Forecast & Strategy Confidence (★ Rating)
March 26 (Wednesday) 2:00 AM ET
UK CPI (Feb)		 GBP/USD Sell GBP/USD 15 minutes before the UK CPI release if early indicators show a bounce, expecting further downside. ★★★★☆
March 26 (Wednesday) 1:00 AM ET
Japan Leading Economic Index (Final)		 USD/JPY No trade recommended; market impact is typically low unless a major surprise occurs. ★★☆☆☆
March 26 (Wednesday) 8:30 AM ET
US Durable Goods Orders (Feb)		 USD/JPY, EUR/USD Enter short orders on USD/JPY and long orders on EUR/USD 30 minutes before the release, anticipating a weak reading. ★★★☆☆
March 26 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM ET
Australia Monthly CPI (Feb)		 AUD/USD Sell AUD/USD 30 minutes before the release if pre-release indicators confirm weaker inflation, expecting an RBA rate cut scenario. ★★★★☆
March 26 (Wednesday) (No Major Euro Data)
EUR/GBP Cross Play		 EUR/GBP Buy EUR/GBP 20 minutes after the UK CPI release if the pair dips, capitalizing on anticipated GBP weakness. ★★★★☆

Additional Notes
• The “Forecast & Strategy” column provides a simplified directional view (e.g., “Long (Buy)” or “Short (Sell)”) based on prior data and market consensus.
• The star rating is a rough indicator of potential market impact and does not guarantee price movement.
• Always consider spreads, volatility, and unexpected news events. Trade responsibly at your own risk.

If you have any requests or want to know more about cryptocurrency outlooks (or anything else), feel free to let me know in the comments!

Thank you for reading and good luck with your trades! Blog Logo AI trader KYO


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(Note: The figures and forecasts above are hypothetical; please consult the latest real data and forecasts from relevant institutions.)

Disclaimer

The information provided by this document and the Japan AI Exo Scalp EA is intended solely as reference material and analytical results.
All markets carry inherent risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
Please make your own investment decisions under thorough risk management and capital control.

Additional Information (Product Link): Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Product Page


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