Getting Started with our EAs

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Getting Started with the EA
How to Attach the EA to a Chart
To begin using the EA, simply attach it to any chart. The EA is pre-configured to handle trades on the defined symbols and automatically adapts to the chart's timeframe and conditions.
For detailed guidance, check out this blog post:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751036
Updating Your EA
Stay up-to-date with the latest EA version for the best performance. When an update is released, follow the steps outlined in this blog:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/729017
Backtesting Tips
For accurate results, it’s best to use MT5 for backtesting. While MT4 can work, it has significant limitations:
- MT4 lacks modern options like "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks."
- Backtesting on MT4 is restricted to a single symbol at a time, making it tedious for strategies involving multiple pairs.
Switching to MT5 ensures you get reliable and comprehensive backtest data.
Customizing Trading Symbols
To trade different symbols:
- Go to the Inputs section of the EA.
- Enter the desired symbols (e.g., AUDJPY ) without suffixes or prefixes.
For instance, if your broker uses AUDJPY.f , only input AUDJPY .
Using the EA with Other Systems
The EA is compatible with other Expert Advisors on the same platform. To ensure no overlap:
- Assign a unique Magic Number for each EA.
This prevents any conflicts between their trades.
Joining Telegram and MQL5 Channels
- Telegram Channel: To join, send me a private message on MQL5 chat. I will provide the link.
- MQL5 Channel: The link to join the channel will be shared here: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forextradersmartrobot
Tips:
- The default settings are designed for optimal performance.
- The minimum deposit amount is flexible, but I recommend risking no more than 3% per trade. Adjust this based on your strategy and risk appetite.
- I value user feedback and welcome suggestions for new features or inputs. Feel free to message me directly on MQL5, and I’ll consider implementing your ideas.