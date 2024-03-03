Message alert to LINE application: Binary indicator

Hello trader,

We discussed binary strategies and the settings of the Binary Deal Trading Indicator, as mentioned in the article "Binary Strategy via Binary Deal Trading Indicator."

Please visit at >>> CLICK <<<

In this article, we are discussing a function to send message alerts to the LINE application.

Firstly, download 'BinaryMLine' at the end of the article. Then, install the indicator on MT4.

This indicator has to connect to the 'Connect Indicator' to function completely.

You can download the "Connect Indicator" at >>> CLICK <<<

In the settings, you should prepare the Line token, which connects MT4 to the Line application.











