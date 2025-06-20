🚨⚡ Wolf Pack Fury EA – Advanced Entry Filtering + Equity Protection 🚨⚡

🚨⚡ Wolf Pack Fury EA 🚨⚡
🧠 Strategy Engine: Volatility-Aware Entry Sequencing
At the core of Wolf Pack Fury EA lies a volatility-aware logic engine that adjusts its behavior based on the candle’s size and market activity. Trade entries are not opened blindly; instead, they’re spaced dynamically using a combination of:
– Moving (minimum distance between entries)
– NextTrades (maximum trade count)
– EquityRisk (exposure control)
This layered control structure ensures that entries are paused during news candles or unstable conditions, reducing unnecessary exposure.
Product Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141380
📊 Adaptive Profit Management
Unlike EAs that use static Take Profits, this EA utilizes adaptive exits. While each position holds a default 200-pip TP, the EA actively monitors floating profit and decides whether:
– To lock in larger gains early
– Or cut minor losses on smaller trades if it improves overall net return
This mechanism optimizes capital retention without needing user intervention.
⚖️ Lot Scaling via Progressive Entry (Multi Parameter)
The “Multi” system governs how position sizes increase when the price moves against the trade. It’s a controlled progression, not a martingale.
Each trade cycle is evaluated as a unit, where:
– Larger entries may be closed earlier
– Smaller ones may be kept or closed at minor losses
– Net result is prioritized over individual trades
This behavior amplifies the recovery potential after short-term drawdowns while remaining within equity limits.
🔒 Drawdown Protection Through Equity-Based Safeguards
The EA includes two critical protective mechanisms:
– EquityStop: Immediately closes all trades when a defined equity floor is breached
– EquityRisk: Caps the risk per cycle (default 5%) based on balance
These tools prevent cumulative loss escalation, keeping drawdowns controlled (as shown in the performance image: ~6.2%).
⌛ Time-Filtered Entry Logic
Trading is only allowed during custom time windows. For example:
– OpenHour / CloseHour limit trading to optimal volatility hours
– FridayHour restricts exposure before the weekend gap
This prevents overnight risk and illiquid hour execution.
🔄 Daily Target & Trade Control Options
If the daily target feature is activated:
– Trading pauses once the daily profit is hit
– Prevents overtrading or risk accumulation
– Resumes automatically the next day
This option is ideal for traders seeking daily consistency over raw pip count.
🔍 Underlying Code Structure (Simplified View)
Behind the scenes, the EA relies on custom-built logic like:
if((Ask - entryPrice) > Moving * Point && OrdersTotal() < NextTrades) { double newLot = NormalizeDouble(baseLot * MathPow(Multi, OrderCount), 2); OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, newLot, Ask, slippage, 0, 0, "Wolf Entry", magic, 0, clrBlue); }
This fragment demonstrates how entry spacing, lot size scaling (Multi) and risk (NextTrades) are calculated live. Instead of stacking trades blindly, a complex condition tree filters each opportunity based on current spread, equity limits, and trend health.
✅ Wolf Pack Fury EA
Wolf Pack Fury EA was not designed as a high-frequency system, but as a precise, condition-based engine that mimics how a disciplined discretionary trader might approach the chart—with structure, risk controls, and adaptive exits.
📬 Have questions? Reach me directly — I’ll gladly assist!
🚀Stay Updated 🚀
Join the official channel to stay informed about future releases and updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/signalsandindicators