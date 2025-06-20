🚨⚡ Wolf Pack Fury EA – Advanced Entry Filtering + Equity Protection 🚨⚡
Trading Systems

🚨⚡ Wolf Pack Fury EA – Advanced Entry Filtering + Equity Protection 🚨⚡

20 June 2025, 16:58
Camila Bernardez Camero
Camila Bernardez Camero
0
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🚨⚡ Wolf Pack Fury EA 🚨⚡

🧠 Strategy Engine: Volatility-Aware Entry Sequencing
At the core of Wolf Pack Fury EA lies a volatility-aware logic engine that adjusts its behavior based on the candle’s size and market activity. Trade entries are not opened blindly; instead, they’re spaced dynamically using a combination of:
Moving (minimum distance between entries)
NextTrades (maximum trade count)
EquityRisk (exposure control)
This layered control structure ensures that entries are paused during news candles or unstable conditions, reducing unnecessary exposure.


Product Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141380


📊 Adaptive Profit Management
Unlike EAs that use static Take Profits, this EA utilizes adaptive exits. While each position holds a default 200-pip TP, the EA actively monitors floating profit and decides whether:
– To lock in larger gains early
– Or cut minor losses on smaller trades if it improves overall net return
This mechanism optimizes capital retention without needing user intervention.


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⚖️ Lot Scaling via Progressive Entry (Multi Parameter)
The “Multi” system governs how position sizes increase when the price moves against the trade. It’s a controlled progression, not a martingale.
Each trade cycle is evaluated as a unit, where:
– Larger entries may be closed earlier
– Smaller ones may be kept or closed at minor losses
– Net result is prioritized over individual trades
This behavior amplifies the recovery potential after short-term drawdowns while remaining within equity limits.


🔒 Drawdown Protection Through Equity-Based Safeguards
The EA includes two critical protective mechanisms:
EquityStop: Immediately closes all trades when a defined equity floor is breached
EquityRisk: Caps the risk per cycle (default 5%) based on balance
These tools prevent cumulative loss escalation, keeping drawdowns controlled (as shown in the performance image: ~6.2%).


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⌛ Time-Filtered Entry Logic
Trading is only allowed during custom time windows. For example:
OpenHour / CloseHour limit trading to optimal volatility hours
FridayHour restricts exposure before the weekend gap
This prevents overnight risk and illiquid hour execution.


🔄 Daily Target & Trade Control Options
If the daily target feature is activated:
– Trading pauses once the daily profit is hit
– Prevents overtrading or risk accumulation
– Resumes automatically the next day
This option is ideal for traders seeking daily consistency over raw pip count.


🔍 Underlying Code Structure (Simplified View)
Behind the scenes, the EA relies on custom-built logic like:

if((Ask - entryPrice) > Moving * Point && OrdersTotal() < NextTrades) { double newLot = NormalizeDouble(baseLot * MathPow(Multi, OrderCount), 2); OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, newLot, Ask, slippage, 0, 0, "Wolf Entry", magic, 0, clrBlue); }

This fragment demonstrates how entry spacing, lot size scaling (Multi) and risk (NextTrades) are calculated live. Instead of stacking trades blindly, a complex condition tree filters each opportunity based on current spread, equity limits, and trend health.


✅ Wolf Pack Fury EA
Wolf Pack Fury EA was not designed as a high-frequency system, but as a precise, condition-based engine that mimics how a disciplined discretionary trader might approach the chart—with structure, risk controls, and adaptive exits.
📬 Have questions? Reach me directly — I’ll gladly assist!


🚀Stay Updated 🚀
Join the official channel to stay informed about future releases and updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/signalsandindicators


#scalping