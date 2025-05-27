Take Full Control of Margin Calls – Discover Margin Call Shield for MT4 and MT5
Trading Systems

Take Full Control of Margin Calls – Discover Margin Call Shield for MT4 and MT5

27 May 2025, 12:59
DigitalPrime
Michal Szyszko
0
415

Take Full Control of Margin Calls – Discover Margin Call Shield for MetaTrader 4 and 5

🔒 Protect Your Capital Before the Broker Does!

In critical moments like margin calls or stop outs, the trading platform or broker chooses which of your positions to close – automatically and without your input. Their internal logic is often unclear or undisclosed. But what if you could decide?

Margin Call Shield is an innovative tool for MetaTrader 4 and 5 that puts you back in control. It allows you to choose which positions to close, when, and how, before the broker’s automation kicks in.

🎯 Key Benefits of Margin Call Shield:

  • Set your own margin protection threshold (e.g., 65% margin level),

  • Choose whether to close positions with the smallest or largest volume,

  • Decide whether to act only on losing positions, only profitable ones, or all open trades,

  • Positions are closed one-by-one to gradually restore your margin and protect your portfolio.

💡 Why Is It Useful?

Situation Platform/Broker (default) Margin Call Shield
Trigger Level Predefined by broker (e.g., 50%) You decide (e.g., 65%)
Position Selection Rule Broker’s secret algorithm Your rules, your strategy
What Gets Closed Usually largest loss You pick smallest/largest volume
Level of Control None Full control

🚀 Available Now for MT4 & MT5!

🔗 Download for MetaTrader 4
🔗 Download for MetaTrader 5

🟡 Intro Price: Only $59 for the first 20 users!

🛠️ How Does It Work?

  1. Attach Margin Call Shield as an EA on your MT4/MT5 chart.

  2. Set your custom activation level (e.g., 65% margin level).

  3. Choose:

    • Which positions to prioritize (smallest/largest volume),

    • Whether to close only losing, only profitable, or all trades.

  4. Make sure AutoTrading is enabled.

💬 Important: Always set your Margin Call Shield activation above the broker's stop out level. That way, your protection system activates before the broker's forced closures.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Will it work with any broker?
Yes – as long as your broker allows EAs that can close trades.

Does it open new trades?
No – it only manages open trades for margin protection.

Can I run it with other EAs?
Yes – one EA per chart. Each can run separately.

Does it log closed trades?
Yes – each trade closed by the EA is recorded in the "Experts" tab of your terminal.

📈Regain Control. Protect Your Capital.

In volatile markets, having your own risk protocol makes all the difference. Don’t let the platform decide for you.

👉 Buy for MT4
👉 Buy for MT5

If you have any questions – feel free to reach out. Happy to help!

#Risk Management, expert advisor, margin call, MT5, MT4, auto trading, Portfolio Protection, MarginCa