Take Full Control of Margin Calls – Discover Margin Call Shield for MT4 and MT5

Take Full Control of Margin Calls – Discover Margin Call Shield for MetaTrader 4 and 5

🔒 Protect Your Capital Before the Broker Does!

In critical moments like margin calls or stop outs, the trading platform or broker chooses which of your positions to close – automatically and without your input. Their internal logic is often unclear or undisclosed. But what if you could decide?

Margin Call Shield is an innovative tool for MetaTrader 4 and 5 that puts you back in control. It allows you to choose which positions to close, when, and how, before the broker’s automation kicks in.

🎯 Key Benefits of Margin Call Shield:

Set your own margin protection threshold (e.g., 65% margin level),

Choose whether to close positions with the smallest or largest volume ,

Decide whether to act only on losing positions , only profitable ones , or all open trades ,

Positions are closed one-by-one to gradually restore your margin and protect your portfolio.

💡 Why Is It Useful?

Situation Platform/Broker (default) Margin Call Shield Trigger Level Predefined by broker (e.g., 50%) You decide (e.g., 65%) Position Selection Rule Broker’s secret algorithm Your rules, your strategy What Gets Closed Usually largest loss You pick smallest/largest volume Level of Control None Full control

🚀 Available Now for MT4 & MT5!

🔗 Download for MetaTrader 4

🔗 Download for MetaTrader 5

🟡 Intro Price: Only $59 for the first 20 users!

🛠️ How Does It Work?

Attach Margin Call Shield as an EA on your MT4/MT5 chart. Set your custom activation level (e.g., 65% margin level). Choose: Which positions to prioritize (smallest/largest volume),

Whether to close only losing, only profitable, or all trades. Make sure AutoTrading is enabled.

💬 Important: Always set your Margin Call Shield activation above the broker's stop out level. That way, your protection system activates before the broker's forced closures.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Will it work with any broker?

Yes – as long as your broker allows EAs that can close trades.

Does it open new trades?

No – it only manages open trades for margin protection.

Can I run it with other EAs?

Yes – one EA per chart. Each can run separately.

Does it log closed trades?

Yes – each trade closed by the EA is recorded in the "Experts" tab of your terminal.

📈Regain Control. Protect Your Capital.

In volatile markets, having your own risk protocol makes all the difference. Don’t let the platform decide for you.

👉 Buy for MT4

👉 Buy for MT5

If you have any questions – feel free to reach out. Happy to help!