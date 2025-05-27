Take Full Control of Margin Calls – Discover Margin Call Shield for MT4 and MT5

Take Full Control of Margin Calls – Discover Margin Call Shield for MetaTrader 4 and 5
🔒 Protect Your Capital Before the Broker Does!
In critical moments like margin calls or stop outs, the trading platform or broker chooses which of your positions to close – automatically and without your input. Their internal logic is often unclear or undisclosed. But what if you could decide?
Margin Call Shield is an innovative tool for MetaTrader 4 and 5 that puts you back in control. It allows you to choose which positions to close, when, and how, before the broker’s automation kicks in.
🎯 Key Benefits of Margin Call Shield:
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Set your own margin protection threshold (e.g., 65% margin level),
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Choose whether to close positions with the smallest or largest volume,
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Decide whether to act only on losing positions, only profitable ones, or all open trades,
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Positions are closed one-by-one to gradually restore your margin and protect your portfolio.
💡 Why Is It Useful?
|Situation
|Platform/Broker (default)
|Margin Call Shield
|Trigger Level
|Predefined by broker (e.g., 50%)
|You decide (e.g., 65%)
|Position Selection Rule
|Broker’s secret algorithm
|Your rules, your strategy
|What Gets Closed
|Usually largest loss
|You pick smallest/largest volume
|Level of Control
|None
|Full control
🚀 Available Now for MT4 & MT5!
🔗 Download for MetaTrader 4
🔗 Download for MetaTrader 5
🟡 Intro Price: Only $59 for the first 20 users!
🛠️ How Does It Work?
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Attach Margin Call Shield as an EA on your MT4/MT5 chart.
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Set your custom activation level (e.g., 65% margin level).
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Choose:
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Which positions to prioritize (smallest/largest volume),
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Whether to close only losing, only profitable, or all trades.
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Make sure AutoTrading is enabled.
💬 Important: Always set your Margin Call Shield activation above the broker's stop out level. That way, your protection system activates before the broker's forced closures.
❓ Frequently Asked Questions
Will it work with any broker?
Yes – as long as your broker allows EAs that can close trades.
Does it open new trades?
No – it only manages open trades for margin protection.
Can I run it with other EAs?
Yes – one EA per chart. Each can run separately.
Does it log closed trades?
Yes – each trade closed by the EA is recorded in the "Experts" tab of your terminal.
📈Regain Control. Protect Your Capital.
In volatile markets, having your own risk protocol makes all the difference. Don’t let the platform decide for you.
If you have any questions – feel free to reach out. Happy to help!