Ethereum case study from January 26, 2019 to January 29, 2019

Case Study for Ethereum

( from January 26, 2019 to January 29, 2019. )

Most people lost a lot of money trading Ethereum during that time frame. They did not know the trend was glowing red. They went long and lost.

In this screen shot, I circled the area in purple to show you where people went long and lost.

Congratulations, you've found an Easter Egg from me. So, here it is:

"If the trend is glowing red, I only focus on selling at the highest possible price. If the trend is glowing green, I only focus on buying at the lowest possible price."

Cuong Truong (777)