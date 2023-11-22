Italo Triangle Indicator - The Best Triangle Indicator on the Forex Market

EXPERIENCE A GAME CHANGER, AN INNOVATIVE TRIANGLE INDICATOR

Take Your Trading To The Next Level With ITALO TRIANGLE INDICATOR



No Complicated Rules, No Confusing Charts, No Guesswork... The Best Triangle Indicator on the Market!







ITALO TRIANGLE INDICATOR ALWAYS FOCUSES ON YOUR PROFIT!







1. Italo Triangle Indicator is a professional continuation pattern of a Trend or Reversal that detects and predicts real strong movements, and filters out false signals, it works on all time-frames and assets. 2. Italo Triangle Indicator has an Edge over the market , this means you will predict where the next strong movement It's going to be with the highest probability every single time, the probability is on our side! 3. Italo Triangle Indicator is profitable and stable , and it will show you the real strong Patterns with targets on the chart, using Geometry and Fibonacci to calculate the Pattern and Take Profit . 4. You will have on your hands the perfect triangle indicator to be profitable and consistent on the market. 5. Italo Triangle Indicator is easy to install and easy to use 6. The Indicator DOES NOT REPAINT , the Italo Triangle Indicator was made to make you a successful trader.

==== TRADE WITH CONFIDENCE WITH AUTOMATIC TARGETS ====



==== THE INDICATOR USES GEOMETRY AND FIBONACCI TO CREATE A REALIABLE AND OBJECTIVE PATTERN AND TARGETS ====





The Indicator has 2 modes of triangles, Bullish/Bearish and Neutral Pattern, where you can trade both sides with objective targets, take profit 1 and 2 take a look:





==== Important Parameters ====



Important Parameters explained Triangle mode: "Bullish and Bearish" that will give you buy or sell signals, and "Neutral Pattern" that will give you the option to trade both sides of the pattern.



Show only latest pattern: If "true" you will have on the chart only the last buy and sell triangles. If "false" the indicator will search for all patterns on the chart.



Bars to search: It will work only if the option above is "true", the indicator will seach all patterns for the number of bars you put here.



Show take profit?: If "true" you will have "Take 1" and "Take 2" on the chart.



Take Profit Level (Fibonacci Based): Here you can change for the Fibonacci number you like, recommend numbers are: 161.8 ; 261.8 and 423.6.



Show Signal, Signal Size, Pattern Width and Neon: These are options where you can customize visual features of the indicator.



Alerts Settings: Here you can choose 3 alerts "Popup alert on the chart", "Push notifications in your phone" and "Notification in your e-mail" when the signal appears and the triangle pattern in complete.



Let's see More trades with this Amazing Indicator

The Indicator has an Edge over the market as you can see bellow!





See, the majority of the time the Italo Triangle Indicator profit from the market, the probability is on our side!







As you can see, the Indicator works in All Time-frames.







And of course, you will have alerts when the signal appears when the pattern is complete:





Amazing profit, stability an edge over the market, with a professional Triangle indicator, ITALO TRIANGLE INDICATOR! I made a video showing everything about Italo Triangle Indicator, take a look:





As you could see, the Italo Triangle Indicator is different from most Indicators, finally you can trade with confidence and peace of mind, let's see again the benefits of Italo Triangle Indicator:

1 - Unique Algorithm that uses Geometry and Objective Fibonacci

2 - Predict Trends, Breakouts, Reversals and also works as a Continuation Pattern

3 - Filter False Signals

4 - Show the strongest triangles for buy and sell with two take profit levels at the same time based on a complex algorithm

5 - Time-frames: All

6 - Assets: All

7 - Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information

8 - Does not repaint

9 - Alerts on the charts when the signal appears showing the triangle pattern is complete.

10 - Customization: Take Profit color and levels, width of lines and signal

11 - Excellent product support





Now You have the opportunity to trade with an Indicator that really works!

Italo Triangle Indicator (MT4) Italo Triangle Indicator (MT5)



Take Your Trading To The Next Level With Italo Triangle Indicator!

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr







