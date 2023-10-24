CHFJPY 24 OCT 2023 - TRADE WITH THE AMAZING COMBO ITALO PIVOTS, ITALO VOLUME AND ITALO TREND INDICATOR

Hello Traders, we had a trade on CHFJPY on H1 time-frame that today 24 October 23 the market already moved +3000 Points!

In this trade we looked first at green candles from Italo Trend showing that the market is going to trend. The last confirmation of the trend trade were the neon green line of Italo Volume Indicator above the 1.5 horizontal one and the green histogram that shows candle volume.





Take a look at the movement:









So, we had 2 amazing confirmations to trade a trend movement, all of them showing a huge probability of a large movement.

I entered the market with a buy order, with the stop loss bellow the last low and a take profit using the Italo Pivots red line, a resistance line.





This system above uses 3 Indicators: Italo Pivots, Italo Trend and Italo Volume, the 3 Indicators trading together you will have an amazing combo to take huge reversals and continuations/trend trades.





Take Your Trading To The Next Level, have an edge over the market with these indicators and trade with peace of mind.



All indicators does not repaint and has No complicated rules, No confusing charts, No guesswork... The Best Indicators on the Market!





Now You have the opportunity to trade with an Indicator that really works!





Italo Pivots Indicator (MT4) Italo Pivots Indicator (MT5)









Italo Trend Indicator (MT4) Italo Trend Indicator (MT5)













Italo Volume Indicator (MT4) Italo Volume Indicator (MT5)













For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr











