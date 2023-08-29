+2,178 Daily Profit Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (29/8/2023)





Hello traders,





Today I spotted two trading setups. My first setup was in USDCAD H1. Price was deeper inside the Supply Zone. The Supply Zone was well formed and also was formed

inside Daily Supply Zone. For all those reasons i decided to click the zone label and create two Sell Market orders. The RR for the first position was at 1:1 and for the seond it was

more than 1:1. Finally price dropped and both of short positions were in Green. Below you can check before and after photos of the trade.

















My second setup was a short trade on EURUSD M15. It was a really nice setup. Supply Zone was formed in compliance with Bearish Tredline.

Price touched the Supply Zone and started to drop, but due to news release price rallied and Supply Zone was broken. I had enabled the SL Move at Half,

so i ended up loosing only half of my risk. Below you can check before and after photos of the trade.













On the photo below, you can see my Daily Results. I spotted two trading setups in total, and I placed three positions. Two positions were in green

and one position was in a half loss. My day ended up some really nice Profits. Below when you can see my daily results. I hope all of you had an amazing trading day.













If you enjoy my trading style and you would like to take your trading to the next level

i am offering "Mentorship Program" . Please send me an email in case you are interested.







email : high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com





SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252







