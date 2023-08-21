+6,334 Daily Profit Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (03/8/2023)





Hello traders,

Today I spotted three trading setups and i placed four positions in total. My first setup was in EURJPY M30. It was a well-formed Supply Zone that was formed in within higher timeframe Supply Zone.

I clicked on the Zone Label and i created two Short Positions. My first TP Target was at 1:1 and the second was a bit lower. Price started to drop and finally both of my

positions were in green. Below you can check before and after photos of the trade.





















My second setup was a short setup on CADJPY H4. It was a well-formed Supply Zone that was formed in compliance with Bearish Trendline.

Also when price touched the supply zone overall market was extended to the upside. I placed only one position on this setup.

My TP Target on this trade wa at 1:1 risk reward ratio. Finally price dropped and TP Target was reached. Below you can check before and after photos of the trade.





















My third setup was a long trade on EURUSD H1. It was a narrow Demand Zone that was formed in compliance with Bullish Trendline.

I really liked the way price came back and touched the Demand Zone so i decided that was a great opportunity to place

a long trade. My risk reward on this trade was set at 1:1. Finally price went higher and the TP Target was reached.

Below you can check before and after photos of the trade.













Today was an amazing trading day . It was one of those days that every trading opportunity you spot goes in your favor. On the photo below, you can see my the trades that i placed and the Daily Results.



I hope all of you had an amazing trading day.









If you enjoy my trading style and you would like to take your trading to the next level

i am offering "Mentorship Program" . Please send me an email in case you are interested.







email : high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com





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