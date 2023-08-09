+1,484 Daily Profit Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (03/8/2023)





Hello traders,

Today I spotted two trading setups. My first setup was in GBPJPY M15. It was a well-formed Supply Zone that was formed in compliance with Bearish Trendline.

I clicked on the Zone Label and i created two Short Positions. Price started to go deeper inside the zone and i started loosing my confidence on that trade

and i exited both potitions at Break Even. Below you can check before and after photos of the trade.













My second setup was in GBPUSD M15. It was a well-formed Supply Zone that was formed in compliance with Bearish Trendline.

I placed only one position on this setup. After i placed the trade price started to drop. My risk reward on that trade was more than 1:1.

Below you can check before and after photos of the trade.













On the photo below, you can see my Daily Results. I spotted two trading setups in total, and I placed three positions. My day ended up with small Profits.

Below when you can see my daily results. I hope all of you had an amazing trading day.













If you enjoy my trading style and you would like to take your trading to the next level

i am offering "Mentorship Program" . Please send me an email in case you are interested.







email : high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com





SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252



