+1,484 Daily Profit Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (03/8/2023)

Hello traders,
Today I spotted two trading setups. My first setup was in GBPJPY M15. It was a well-formed Supply Zone that was formed in compliance with Bearish Trendline.
I clicked on the Zone Label and i created two Short Positions. Price started to go deeper inside the zone and i started loosing my confidence on that trade
and i exited both potitions at Break Even. Below you can check before and after photos of the trade.
My second setup was in GBPUSD M15. It was a well-formed Supply Zone that was formed in compliance with Bearish Trendline.
I placed only one position on this setup. After i placed the trade price started to drop. My risk reward on that trade was more than 1:1.
Below you can check before and after photos of the trade.
On the photo below, you can see my Daily Results. I spotted two trading setups in total, and I placed three positions. My day ended up with small Profits.
Below when you can see my daily results. I hope all of you had an amazing trading day.
If you enjoy my trading style and you would like to take your trading to the next level
i am offering "Mentorship Program" . Please send me an email in case you are interested.
email: high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com
SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734
Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252