My Setups For Today Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (25/7/2023)

Hello traders,

Today I spotted two trading setups. My first setup was in USDCHF M15. It was a well-formed demand zone that was formed inside larger demand zone of the same timeframe.

I decided to place two positions on this setup. Price touched this demand zone and went through it. As you can see from the photos below there was Selling pressure from above.

That caused the trade to be in a loss. Check below before and after photos.









My second setup was in USDCAD M15. It was a narrow and well-formed the demand zone. Price touched it and rallied. I placed two long position on this setup with a little different risk reward ratio.

The first take profit target was at 1:1 ratio, and the second target was a bit higher , both of my positions were in green. Check below before and after photos.











On the photo below, you can see my Daily Results. I spotted two trading setups in total, and I placed four market orders. My day ended up in break-even.

I didn’t have the right mindset to continue trading and I chose to end for the day. I will continue my training the next day with more clear mindset.

Below when you can see my daily results. I hope all of you had an amazing trading day.













If you enjoy my trading style and you would like to take your trading to the next level

i am offering "Mentorship Program" . Please send me an email in case you are interested.







email : high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com



