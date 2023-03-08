Overlapping Supply Demand Zones Setup (8/3/2023)

Hello ,





Many traders believe that they can be in profit only if they place a lot of trades. That is a completely wrong midset.

My experience has shown me that overtrading leads us to mostly red days. You don't have to place a lot of trades in order o be profitable. You can be exremely profitable even by placing one trade per day.

Many times although we begin our day in green then comes greediness and leads us to loose all of our profits and end up in a lossing day.





Today i opened my charts only for 15 minutes. I scanned the charts and i spotted a great setup on EURJPY H4 i placed a trade and then i left my chart.

After some time returned to my charts and the trade was in green. I decided to stay in green and not to place another trade because i did not spot any opportunity that i like.







Over the years i have noticed that areas where two zones are overlapping are a high probability area.

This is the kind of setup i took today. I spotted two 4hr Demand Zones that are overlapping and the price was exactly in the overlapping area.

This area was very narrow so that gave me the opportunity to get even for more than 1:1. I managed to get almost 2:1 on this trade.







Check Before and After photos of the trade below.











