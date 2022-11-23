Analysis of the dynamics of the Dow Jones index on the eve of the Bretton Woods conference.
Analytics & Forecasts

Analysis of the dynamics of the Dow Jones index on the eve of the Bretton Woods conference.

23 November 2022, 08:18
Andrey Niroba
Andrey Niroba
0
136

The fractal structure of the Dow Jones stock index chart on the time interval 1896-1950.









#Dow Jones