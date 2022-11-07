Italo Trend Indicator - The Best Trend Indicator on the Forex Market

EXPERIENCE A GAME CHANGER, AN INNOVATIVE TREND INDICATOR
Take Your Trading To The Next Level With ITALO TREND INDICATOR
No Complicated Rules, No Confusing Charts, No Guesswork... The Best Trend Indicator on the Market!
ITALO TREND INDICATOR ALWAYS FOCUSES ON YOUR PROFIT!
1. Italo Trend Indicator is a professional Trend Indicator that detects and predicts real strong trends and filters out consolidation, It works on all time-frames and assets.
2. Italo Trend Indicator has an Edge over the market, this means you will predict where the next strong trend It's going to be with the highest probability every single time, the probability is on our side!
3. Italo Trend Indicator is profitable and stable, and it will show you the real strong trends.
4. You will have on your hands the perfect trend indicator to be profitable and consistent on the market.
5. Italo Trend Indicator is easy to install and easy to use
6. The Indicator DOES NOT REPAINT, the Italo Trend Indicator was made to make you a successful trader.
==== TRADE WITH CONFIDENCE ====
The Indicator filters out all consolidation as you can see bellow!
==== Important Parameters ====
Important Parameters explained
- Candles to Reset Signal: Less than 400 you will have more signals on chart
- Color Candles by Signal: If "Off" you will have only the signals not the colored candles
- History Candles Count: how many candles on the past chart you want to see the indicator in
- Show Panel: If "Off" chart would be clean without the panel
- Take Profit Points: The win rate is calculated based on how many points you put here
- Alerts_On: if "On" you will have alerts on your chart when a circle signal shows itself
- Fast Keltner Period and Multiplier: The gray consolidation candles are based on these inputs
- Range Candle Color: Color of the consolidation candles
- Horizontal and Vertical Shift: If you want to move the panel somewhere else
Let's see More trades with this Amazing Indicator
The Indicator has an Edge over the market as you can see bellow!
See, the majority of the time the Italo Trend Indicator profit from the market, the probability is on our side!
As you can see, the Indicator works in All Time-frames.
See more results bellow, more than 2500 points on H1 Timeframe, that's amazing!
Now a Sell Trade, we took this huge trend of more than 1900 points
Take a look at this huge trend I took, more than 35000 points.
Italo Trend Indicator is AMAZING!
And of course, you will have alerts when the signal appears
Amazing profit, stability an edge over the market, with a professional trend indicator, ITALO TREND INDICATOR!
I made a video showing everything about Italo Trend Indicator, take a look:
As you could see, the Italo Trend Indicator is different from most Indicators, finally you can trade with confidence and peace of mind, let's see again the benefits of Italo Trend Indicator:
1 - Unique Algorithm
2 - Predict Trends
3 - Filter Consolidation
4 - Show signals of buy and sell with colored candles based on a complex algorithm
5 - Time-frames: All
6 - Assets: All
7 - Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information
8 - Does not repaint
9 - Alerts on charts when the circle signal appears
10 - Full customization: Color, styles, number of signals to show and a lot more.
11 - Excellent product support
Now You have the opportunity to trade with an Indicator that really works!
Italo Trend Indicator (MT4) Italo Trend Indicator (MT5)
Take Your Trading To The Next Level With Italo Trend Indicator!
For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5
==== Important Parameters ====
Important Parameters explained
- Candles to Reset Signal: Less than 400 you will have more signals on chart
- Color Candles by Signal: If "Off" you will have only the signals not the colored candles
- History Candles Count: how many candles on the past chart you want to see the indicator in
- Show Panel: If "Off" chart would be clean without the panel
- Take Profit Points: The win rate is calculated based on how many points you put here
- Alerts_On: if "On" you will have alerts on your chart when a circle signal shows itself
- Fast Keltner Period and Multiplier: The gray consolidation candles are based on these inputs
- Range Candle Color: Color of the consolidation candles
- Horizontal and Vertical Shift: If you want to move the panel somewhere else
Let's see More trades with this Amazing Indicator
Let's see More trades with this Amazing Indicator
The Indicator has an Edge over the market as you can see bellow!
See, the majority of the time the Italo Trend Indicator profit from the market, the probability is on our side!
As you can see, the Indicator works in All Time-frames.
See more results bellow, more than 2500 points on H1 Timeframe, that's amazing!
Now a Sell Trade, we took this huge trend of more than 1900 points
Take a look at this huge trend I took, more than 35000 points.
Italo Trend Indicator is AMAZING!
And of course, you will have alerts when the signal appears
Amazing profit, stability an edge over the market, with a professional trend indicator, ITALO TREND INDICATOR!
I made a video showing everything about Italo Trend Indicator, take a look:
As you could see, the Italo Trend Indicator is different from most Indicators, finally you can trade with confidence and peace of mind, let's see again the benefits of Italo Trend Indicator:
1 - Unique Algorithm
2 - Predict Trends
3 - Filter Consolidation
4 - Show signals of buy and sell with colored candles based on a complex algorithm
5 - Time-frames: All
6 - Assets: All
7 - Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information
8 - Does not repaint
9 - Alerts on charts when the circle signal appears
10 - Full customization: Color, styles, number of signals to show and a lot more.
11 - Excellent product support
Now You have the opportunity to trade with an Indicator that really works!
Italo Trend Indicator (MT4) Italo Trend Indicator (MT5)
Take Your Trading To The Next Level With Italo Trend Indicator!
For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5