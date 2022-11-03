Italo Volume - Be Profitable and Consistent with The Best Volume on the Forex Market

EXPERIENCE A GAME CHANGER, AN INNOVATIVE VOLUME INDICATOR
Take Your Trading To The Next Level With ITALO VOLUME INDICATOR
No Complicated Rules, No Confusing Charts, No Guesswork... The Best Volume Indicator ready to go!
ITALO VOLUME INDICATOR ALWAYS FOCUSES ON YOUR PROFIT!
1. Italo Volume Indicator is a professional Volume Indicator that detects and predicts explosive volumes from waves and candles, It works on all time-frames and assets.
2. Italo Volume Indicator has an Edge over the market, this means you will predict where the next trend It's going to be with the highest probability every single time, the probability is on our side!
3. Italo Volume Indicator is profitable and stable, and it will show you the real trends and filter out all consolidation.
4. You will have on your hands a predictor of market movement in a very precise way.
5. Italo Volume Indicator is easy to install and easy to use
6. The Indicator does not repaint, the Italo Volume Indicator was made to make you a successful trader.
==== TRADE WITH CONFIDENCE ====
==== Important Parameters ====
Important Parameters explained
- Trend Period and Force Period: Volume Wave Number
- Line Level: Horizontal Line Position (Above: Trend, Bellow: Consolidation)
- History Candles Count: how many candles on the past chart you want to see the indicator in
- Line Neon: If "Off" would be a simple colored line.
- Show Volumes: Histogram Candle Volume "On" or "Off"
- Volume level: Candle Volume Position
- Alerts_On: if "On" you will have 2 alerts on your chart, the alert when the Upper line green or red goes above the horizontal grey line, indicating wave trend. And the alert when you have a candle volume on histogram.
Let's see More trades with this Amazing Indicator
The Indicator has an Edge over the market as you can see bellow with stable growth!
See, the majority of the time the Italo Volume Indicator profit from the market, the probability is on our side!
As you can see, the Indicator works in All Time-frames.
See more results now in a white background, a buy trade
Now a sell trade
And of course, you will have alerts when the volume appears
Amazing profit, stability an edge over the market, with a professional volume indicator, which is amazing!
I recorded a tutorial, showing everything about Italo Volume Indicator, take a look:
As you could see, the Italo Volume Indicator is different from most Indicators, finally you can trade with confidence and peace of mind, lets see again the benefits of Italo Volume Indicator:
1 - Unique Algorithm
2 - Predict Trends
3 - Filter Consolidation
4 - Show wave and candle volume at the same time
5 - Time-frames: All
6 - Assets: All
7 - Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information
8 - Does not repaint
9 - Alerts on charts when the wave or candle volume appears
10 - Full customization: Color, styles and size of wave volume
11 - Excellent product support
Now You have the opportunity to trade with an Indicator that really works!
Italo Volume Indicator (MT4) Italo Volume Indicator (MT5)
Take Your Trading To The Next Level With Italo Volume Indicator!
For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5
==== Important Parameters ====
Important Parameters explained
- Trend Period and Force Period: Volume Wave Number
- Line Level: Horizontal Line Position (Above: Trend, Bellow: Consolidation)
- History Candles Count: how many candles on the past chart you want to see the indicator in
- Line Neon: If "Off" would be a simple colored line.
- Show Volumes: Histogram Candle Volume "On" or "Off"
- Volume level: Candle Volume Position
- Alerts_On: if "On" you will have 2 alerts on your chart, the alert when the Upper line green or red goes above the horizontal grey line, indicating wave trend. And the alert when you have a candle volume on histogram.
Let's see More trades with this Amazing Indicator
Let's see More trades with this Amazing Indicator
The Indicator has an Edge over the market as you can see bellow with stable growth!
See, the majority of the time the Italo Volume Indicator profit from the market, the probability is on our side!
As you can see, the Indicator works in All Time-frames.
See more results now in a white background, a buy trade
Now a sell trade
And of course, you will have alerts when the volume appears
Amazing profit, stability an edge over the market, with a professional volume indicator, which is amazing!
I recorded a tutorial, showing everything about Italo Volume Indicator, take a look:
As you could see, the Italo Volume Indicator is different from most Indicators, finally you can trade with confidence and peace of mind, lets see again the benefits of Italo Volume Indicator:
1 - Unique Algorithm
2 - Predict Trends
3 - Filter Consolidation
4 - Show wave and candle volume at the same time
5 - Time-frames: All
6 - Assets: All
7 - Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information
8 - Does not repaint
9 - Alerts on charts when the wave or candle volume appears
10 - Full customization: Color, styles and size of wave volume
11 - Excellent product support
Now You have the opportunity to trade with an Indicator that really works!
Italo Volume Indicator (MT4) Italo Volume Indicator (MT5)
Take Your Trading To The Next Level With Italo Volume Indicator!
For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5