Italo Volume - Be Profitable and Consistent with The Best Volume on the Forex Market





Let's see More trades with this Amazing Indicator





The Indicator has an Edge over the market as you can see bellow with stable growth!









See, the majority of the time the Italo Volume Indicator profit from the market, the probability is on our side!













As you can see, the Indicator works in All Time-frames.

See more results now in a white background, a buy trade













Now a sell trade













And of course, you will have alerts when the volume appears

















Amazing profit, stability an edge over the market, with a professional volume indicator, which is amazing!





I recorded a tutorial, showing everything about Italo Volume Indicator, take a look:













As you could see, the Italo Volume Indicator is different from most Indicators, finally you can trade with confidence and peace of mind, lets see again the benefits of Italo Volume Indicator:





1 - Unique Algorithm

2 - Predict Trends

3 - Filter Consolidation

4 - Show wave and candle volume at the same time

5 - Time-frames: All

6 - Assets: All

7 - Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information

8 - Does not repaint

9 - Alerts on charts when the wave or candle volume appears

10 - Full customization: Color, styles and size of wave volume

11 - Excellent product support











Now You have the opportunity to trade with an Indicator that really works!





Italo Volume Indicator (MT4) Italo Volume Indicator (MT5)







