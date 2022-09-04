Open Momentum Version: 25.1 Activations: 100



Strategy - Tutorials and description for all parameters:

Optimized for Asia- London- US- Open-Session 🕗 🕑 🕝

the best Features from MOMENTUM-SOLO true Momentum - time-based Indicator

it's based on a self-developed candle Pattern, in relation to the ATR





Filter

Daytime

Weekdays

Moving Averages

Keltner-Channel

MACD





Advantages

Optimised for Asia- London- US- Open-Session

choose your personal times to trade - select Daytime and Weekdays

Keltner-Channel => to reduce market noise - sideways movement will be hidden

3x Moving Averages => for the Trend, including Price

MACD fits best with Trend MA Candles

Signal after close - no repaint





Alerts

Email

Screen-Alert

Push-Notification



