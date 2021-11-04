Joe Dinapoli Trading Methodology

Joe is a veteran trader with over 40 years of solid market trading experience. He is also a dogged and thorough researcher, an internationally recognized lecturer, and a widely acclaimed author. Unlike some of the academics and theorists who purport to know the markets, Joe actively trades daily from wherever he is in the World.

He has stood the test of time... Joe traded the nifty-50 in seventies. He traded bonds with interest rates of 18%. He predicted the 500 point fall in October 1987, and traded the markets on the open after 9/11. He has been trading the S&P futures contract in America since they opened in 1982 and the Value line index before that.

Joe, was a registered CTA for over 25 years, has taught his techniques in the major financial capitals of Europe, Asia, Russia, the Middle East, and South Africa as well as in the United States. In 1996 alone Mr. DiNapoli gave presentations to capacity audiences in over 23 financial centers around the globe. "Trading with DiNapoli Levels", which has become the industry standard for students of Fibonacci trading techniques. The book has been translated into 9 languages to date.

When you have acquired mastery of Dinapoli Methods as well as the market experience. You will be able to see first hand how the market interact with his techniques. The uncanny accuracy of the method at times; seems unreal or beyond expectations but it is real…

The key to his trading approach is that we know what we are going to do and at what price we will execute our strategies ahead of time. Since the calculations can be made a head of time you are prepared and you actually know where buying will manifest before the money gets there. This gives us a lot of mental preparation which in a day trader world is everything.There is a saying that it’s all in the entry... You see the right entry in any market puts you under a lot less pressure and allows you to stay in the trade

Joe invented and uses a variety of unique leading indicators designed to advise you of support and resistance before the markets get there. When you understand their application, you can not only determine support and resistance, minutes, hours, or months in advance, but you can also determine the quality and extent of this anticipated support or resistance. They will provide those of you who have not traded with quality leading indicators, a whole new perspective on the markets.

I would recommend to watch below videos giving a brief explanation of his tools. These unique leading indicators should be your first address If you want to gain a real edge over the markets.

Trend Analysis



Joe created and uses MACD Predictor which is a derivative from traditional MACD indicator. It shows the precise price, at which MACD will show line crossing and trend shifting. Also, this level is known one period ahead of time

Macd Predictor MT4 ► https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52621

Macd Predictor MT5 ► https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52623

Over Bought / Over Sold Analysis



Joe Implements the best overbought and oversold oscillator available in the market which is a derivative of a Detrended Oscillator. Through a set of parametric equations, a predicting oscillator is created that forecasts, one period ahead of time, overbought and oversold conditions.

Oscillator Predictor MT4 ► https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52625

Oscillator Predictor MT5 ► https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52628

Determining Trading Levels



Joe uses his specially designed Advanced Fibonacci Tool to determine market trading levels ahead of time. The indicator is not only for Dinapoli traders but also for Fibonacci traders that are using Metatrader’s standart Fibonacci tool.

Advanced Fibonacci Tool MT4 ► https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52834

Advanced Fibonacci Tool MT5 ► https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52835

Real Time Market Trading Examples



45 min video showing how Dinapoli strategies implemented across various timeframes in various markets with success.

All in One Package MT4 (Includes Oscillator Predictor, Macd Predictor and Advanced Fibonacci Tool) ► https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52630

All in One Package MT5 (Includes Oscillator Predictor, Macd Predictor and Advanced Fibonacci Tool) ►https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52631







