EA Sparta - FAQ
Other

EA Sparta - FAQ

13 January 2020, 07:57
Mikhail Sergeev
Mikhail Sergeev
0
1 088

What algorithm does the EA use to open trades?



How does the lot increase?


Given example:

  • Setting first order lot = -0.01;
  • Lot multiplier second order = 2;
  • Lot multiplier third order = 3;
  • Built-in, immutable multiplier  = 1;

  1. The first deal in the series will open with a volume of 0.01 lot
  2. 0.02 
  3. 0.06
  4. 0.06



Will there be a version for MetaTrader 4 ?

No, there will be no MT4 version. The terminal is outdated and does not have the necessary features.


Where can I get more information about the expert Advisor?


List of links:

General FAQ on working with experts: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/733362

NEW MODE: AUTOTRADE 7 PAIRS + AVERAGING: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/733563

OPTIMIZATION GUIDE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734471



Download free EA Sparta:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38375

EA Sparta version without restrictions: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38374


#trading system, Martingale, averaging, EA Sparta, break-Even robot, free experts