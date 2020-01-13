EA Sparta - FAQ

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What algorithm does the EA use to open trades?
How does the lot increase?
Given example:
- Setting first order lot = -0.01;
- Lot multiplier second order = 2;
- Lot multiplier third order = 3;
- Built-in, immutable multiplier = 1;
- The first deal in the series will open with a volume of 0.01 lot
- 0.02
- 0.06
- 0.06
Will there be a version for MetaTrader 4 ?
No, there will be no MT4 version. The terminal is outdated and does not have the necessary features.
Where can I get more information about the expert Advisor?
List of links:
General FAQ on working with experts: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/733362
NEW MODE: AUTOTRADE 7 PAIRS + AVERAGING: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/733563
OPTIMIZATION GUIDE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734471
Download free EA Sparta: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38375
EA Sparta version without restrictions: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38374