User Panel in TS HedgeBasket

28 May 2019, 06:23
Jian Chen
Jian Chen
Since TS HedgeBasket EA trades up to 28 currency pairs, and it works actively on both trend and flat market. It can open dozens even a hundred positions after some days running.

 

The “User Panel” is provided to view the overall status of currencies and positions quickly.

 

Here is an example of the user panel:



  •  The “Basket Type” displays the main currency of the basket.

  • The “Currency Power” is a calculated factor that represents the strength of the currency. It is a value between 0 and 100. Bigger value means the currency is stronger and the smaller value means the currency is weaker.

  • The “Orders” displays the number of open positions in the basket.

  • The “Net Lots” displays the overall trade volume of the basket.

    •  Positive value means the Long volume is more than Short volume. And the negative value means the Short volume is more than Long volume.

    •  For example, the “Orders” of AUD basket is 4 and the “Net Lots” is -0.02. The positions in the basket could be:

      •  Buy 0.01 lot AUDUSD. (It’s Long AUD)

      •  Buy 0.01 lot EURAUD. (It’s Short AUD)

      • Sell 0.01 lot AUDCAD. (It’s Short AUD)

      • Sell 0.01 lot AUDCHF. (It’s Short AUD)

  • The “Profit” displays the current profit/loss status of the basket. Again, don’t worry too much about the negative values, they are part of the game and will be handled gracefully.

  • The “Close Selected Basket” button lets you close all the positions in the basket with a mouse click. Of course, before you close the basket, please click the table above to select the appropriate basket.


If there are many positions/orders opened in the account, you may want to know which order/position belongs to which basket exactly. You may view them in the order list and make the “Comments” field visible.

For example, if the order’s comments contain “CID_USD”, it means the order belongs to USD basket, etc.


