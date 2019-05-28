User Panel in TS HedgeBasket

Since TS HedgeBasket EA trades up to 28 currency pairs, and it works actively on both trend and flat market. It can open dozens even a hundred positions after some days running.

The “User Panel” is provided to view the overall status of currencies and positions quickly.

Here is an example of the user panel:









The “Basket Type” displays the main currency of the basket.

The “Currency Power” is a calculated factor that represents the strength of the currency. It is a value between 0 and 100. Bigger value means the currency is stronger and the smaller value means the currency is weaker.

The “Orders” displays the number of open positions in the basket.

The “Net Lots” displays the overall trade volume of the basket.

Positive value means the Long volume is more than Short volume. And the negative value means the Short volume is more than Long volume.



For example, the “Orders” of AUD basket is 4 and the “Net Lots” is -0.02. The positions in the basket could be:



Buy 0.01 lot AUDUSD. (It’s Long AUD)





Buy 0.01 lot EURAUD. (It’s Short AUD)





Sell 0.01 lot AUDCAD. (It’s Short AUD)





Sell 0.01 lot AUDCHF. (It’s Short AUD)

The “Profit” displays the current profit/loss status of the basket. Again, don’t worry too much about the negative values, they are part of the game and will be handled gracefully.

The “Close Selected Basket” button lets you close all the positions in the basket with a mouse click. Of course, before you close the basket, please click the table above to select the appropriate basket.



If there are many positions/orders opened in the account, you may want to know which order/position belongs to which basket exactly. You may view them in the order list and make the “Comments” field visible.

For example, if the order’s comments contain “CID_USD”, it means the order belongs to USD basket, etc.





